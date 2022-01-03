Joe Lolley issues Chelsea & Liverpool claim and takes swipe at Jose Mourinho

Joe Lolley took to his Instagram stories during the Chelsea v Liverpool match on Sunday afternoon to share his delight at what he was watching unfold at Stamford Bridge and to take a swipe at Jose Mourinho.

The clash between the Blues and the Reds in south-west London certainly lived up to the billing with the away side racing into a two-goal lead before being pegged back in no time at all in what was a particularly pulsating first-half.

Indeed, the second 45 was gripping, too, and though no more goals would follow many were left very pleased that they tuned in to watch, including Lolley.

Taking to Instagram, he praised both sides’ approach to the match, and also took the opportunity to deliver a dig at Jose Mourinho:

The Verdict

It was a cracking game between two top class sides who both needed a win to try and close the gap to an in-form Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

In the end, though, they cancelled each other out to leave neutrals and players alike like Lolley to simply sit and applaud.

Lolley, of course, will be hoping to come up against such sides in the future with Nottingham Forest, as they try and close in on a top six spot.