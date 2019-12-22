Joe Lolley delivers verdict on what Nottingham Forest must do to earn victories

Joe Lolley has stated that Nottingham Forest will pick up positive results in the future if they keep playing like how they did against Huddersfield.

Forest have been on a terrible run of form and have failed to win any of their last five Championship fixtures. The Reds lost to Huddersfield 2-1 on Saturday, and that would have disappointed manager Sabri Lamouchi who would have hoped for more of a reaction from the previous week.

Sheffield Wednesday won 4-0 at the City Ground last weekend and that was a result that did not go down well with the Forest faithful.

Lolley is now determined for Forest to keep performing how they did and then they will learn to take their chances in the future.

Speaking to Nottingham Forest’s official website, Lolley said: “Six weeks ago, those chances at the end go in and when it’s not quite dropping for you, nothing seems to go right.

“But it was a much better performance, and if we concentrate on that and keep playing like that, I am sure we will pick up positive results.”

The Verdict

Forest need a victory as soon as possible, and getting out of this bad run is absolutely crucial for Lamouchi and his side if they’re to challenge for promotion this season.

The top six is close for them but it’s a worrying time having not won in five. The next few games against Hull, Wigan and Blackburn will go along way in showing whereabouts this Forest side will finish come May.

Lolly knows how important it is for the side to take their chances, and they’ll be working on that throughout the Christmas period.