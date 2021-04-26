Joe Lolley delivers three-word assessment of Michael Dawson after Nottingham Forest man’s TV work

Nottingham Forest’s Michael Dawson appears to be preparing for life when he retires as a professional, with the defender taking steps into TV work as a pundit.

The 37-year-old has been on screens in the past, and he was part of the Sky Sports team watching his old club Tottenham take on Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final.

A goal from Aymeric Laporte sealed the win for Pep Guardiola’s side but Forest’s Joe Lolley was interested in what his teammate had to say, and his Instagram Story post suggests he was impressed.

That’s after the winger described Dawson as the ‘world’s greatest human’ after listening to his analysis.

The duo have endured a frustrating time for the Reds, with Lolley missing the last eight games through injury. Meanwhile, Dawson has failed to make the squad after falling down the pecking order.

The experienced defender’s contract at the City Ground expires in the summer so it seems likely that he has already played his final game for Forest in his second spell.

The verdict

Dawson came across very well on the TV with his views and insight on the game and he clearly has a fan in Lolley going by his social media post.

The centre-back will already have been planning for his next move after retirement and he will surely keep getting appearances on TV, as he has done in the past few months.

As for Lolley’s, he will only be focused on getting back to full fitness and making his mark on Chris Hughton’s side next season.

