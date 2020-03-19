Joe Lolley becomes latest EFL star to take part in social media challenge

Nottingham Forest’s Joe Lolley is the latest footballer to take part in the ‘loo roll challenge’, with the winger sharing his attempt on Twitter earlier today.

With the English game now postponed until April 30, the players have a lot of time on their hands and it appears that doing kick-ups with toilet roll is one way to pass time.

Several players from the Premier League and across the world have been putting their attempts on Twitter and Lolley did so today, although he had a laugh at himself by suggesting it was his 372nd go.

The former Huddersfield man has been influential once again for the Reds this season, with his performances down the right flank helping the side into the play-off places with nine games of the season remaining.

After today’s update, it has now been confirmed that the campaign will eventually finish, whenever that may be as the deadline to complete the season was lifted.

Forest are ten points away from second place and five clear of seventh.

The verdict

Lolley is good value on social media so it’s no surprise to see that he has had a go at this challenge and he did well, which isn’t a surprise given his technique.

It’s obviously a frustrating time for any player to be stuck indoors for what will be a long time but it’s clear that football isn’t a priority right now and it’s about the public health.

So, we could see a lot more social media interaction from the players in the coming weeks.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.