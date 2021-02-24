Joe Lolley at Nottingham Forest: What do the stats say about the player? What can he improve?

Since joining Nottingham Forest in 2018, Joe Lolley has been one of the Reds’ most influential performers.

The winger scored 11 goals and produced as many assists in 2018/19, before scoring nine goals and producing as many assists the following season.

This season has been a difficult one for Lolley, however, with the 28-year-old failing to replicate the form he has displayed in recent seasons.

The winger has made only 14 league starts this term, scoring one goal and chipping in with two assists this campaign.

Injuries have hampered Lolley in some ways, though, with a muscle problem limiting his progress and seeing him adapt to more of a substitute cameo role under Chris Hughton.

In Lolley’s defence, his form has improved in recent matches after coming off the bench, pulling a lovely ball back for Anthony Knockaert to sweep home in the 3-0 win at Wycombe.

When fans think of Lolley, they think of a quick right-sided winger driving inside and cutting onto his left foot which has proved to be so deadly in the past.

This season, the winger has a dribble completion rate of 45.8% from 120 dribbles in total (Wyscout), so whether his injury problems have affected that slightly is unknown.

Furthermore, Lolley has accrued a cross completion rate of 25.9% from 54 deliveries this season. The final ball has been a common issue for Forest for large parts of this term.

There is certainly more scope for Lolley to cause more of a problem when he does get himself into dangerous attacking positions, then, with only 17.2% of his shots hitting the target this season.

If he can get back to his best, then Forest should comfortably stay up this campaign.