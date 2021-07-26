Joe Lolley and Matty Cash amongst players to react as ex-Nottingham Forest man makes big decision

Nottingham Forest winger Joe Lolley and former right-back Matty Cash have both reacted to Michael Hefele’s message on his personal Instagram account announcing his retirement.

Hefele was one of the players that was confirmed to be leaving Nottingham Forest this summer at the end of his deal with the club.

That came with the defender’s impact at the City Ground having been limited due to a string of injury issues which included a bad Achilles injury in a clash against Leeds United back in 2019.

The 30-year-old only managed to make 18 appearances for Nottingham Forest during his time at the City Ground having arrived at the club in 2018. Hefele had played a crucial role for Huddersfield Town during their promotion-winning campaign in 2016/17. The hope would have been that he could have repeated similar success with the Reds but it did not work out.

22 things all Nottingham Forest fans simply must know – But do you?

1 of 22 Forest were formed in which year? 1862 1865 1868 1871

Hefele has now taken to his personal Instagram account to confirm his retirement from the game due to ongoing injury problems.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hefele Michael (@michaelhefele)

Both Lolley and Cash were quick to reply to his message and wish him the best with the next chapter in his life after his career has come to a premature end.

The verdict

This is a sad update from Hefele and it is a real shame that he has had to announce his retirement at the age of just 30, but it will not come as too much of a surprise to those concerned with his situation at Nottingham Forest. The defender was just never able to stay injury-free for long enough to make an impact at the City Ground under a couple of different managers.

Lolley and Cash’s responses clearly show that Hefele was a popular figure amongst Forest’s dressing room even if he was not always a regular starter for them.

That shows that the defender had the right character and conducted himself in the right fashion off the field despite the personal frustrations he was enduring on the injury front.

Hefele still achieved a lot in his career and his promotion with Huddersfield was an outstanding achievement for all concerned. It is a shame that he never reached those with Forest but he can now hopefully concentrate on his next chapter outside of football and enjoy success there.