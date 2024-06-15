Highlights Luton Town dropped from Premier League but young talent like Nelson and Johnson could shine in Championship.

Edwards looking to improve squad using transfer window, but also eyeing young players for upcoming season.

Nelson and Johnson made debut appearances in Premier League, showing potential for future progression with Hatters.

Luton Town were unable to sustain their position in the Premier League beyond one year.

The Hatters punched above their weight to earn a place in the top flight in 2023 but ultimately finished 18th in the table to suffer relegation back to the Championship.

Rob Edwards will now be hoping to make improvements to his first-team squad in order to push for promotion once again over the next 12 months.

The summer transfer window provides an obvious opportunity to make changes to the squad and bring in reinforcements in various areas.

There will no doubt be some money to spend on bringing players to Kenilworth Road in the coming weeks, especially with departures also likely to raise funds.

However, there are other ways to improve a team from one season to the next that doesn’t involve signings.

Here we look at the young Luton players that could be ready to take the step up to regular first team football in the coming campaign and save the club millions...

Young players primed to break through at Luton Town (per Fbref.com) Player League Minutes played - 2023/24 Age Zack Nelson 7 19 Joe Johnson 77 18

Zack Nelson

Zack Nelson has come through the ranks of the Luton academy system and has already earned his league debut for the club.

The 19-year-old came off the bench twice last season to make two appearances in the Premier League (all stats from Fbref).

His debut came in a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace in March, coming on in the final stages of the game, with his other appearance happening in a 5-1 loss to champions Manchester City.

This taste of first team action will be enough to fuel the desire for more next season as the team competes back in the Championship.

Given the speculation surrounding Ross Barkley's future, the teenager could prove to be a sensible option to step up and add some depth, which would allow Luton to bank at least some of the fee for the 30-year-old.

The drop in level to the second tier of English football could easily open the door for someone like Nelson to step up into a greater role in the team.

While he might not be ready to compete consistently, it is worth considering him as part of Edwards’ plans for the upcoming campaign.

If he can step up to senior level in the Championship, then he could provide valuable cover in midfield.

Nelson’s youth career has earned him a lot of plaudits, but that is no guarantee of a successful time in the senior game.

But he is the club’s current young player of the year winner, which must mean now is the time to strike by guaranteeing him a place in the first team squad once the season gets underway in August.

Joe Johnson

Joe Johnson is another young player at Luton that was given the chance to show what he can do on the Premier League stage last season.

While there are other young players coming through, only these two were trusted by Edwards to compete in the top flight.

The 18-year-old made his debut for the Hatters in a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough in April 2023, coming off the bench to help the club earn a crucial three points in their promotion charge.

He has since gone on to play six more times for Edwards’ side, including twice in the Premier League.

He made appearances against Man City and Fulham during the run-in, including coming off the bench in the first half against the Cottagers for a 74-minute display.

It is clear that the club sees a bright future in the full-back, and a return to the Championship is a great opportunity for him to earn more consistent game time next season.

If Alfie Doughty does depart, amid reports linking him to Crystal Palace, then the Hatters could even back the youngster to step up into his place in the squad to show faith in someone who has developed through their academy system.