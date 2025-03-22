Wrexham's fortunes on the pitch over the last few years have been making modern-day legends out of Phil Parkinson's players, with few bigger than Paul Mullin.

The 30-year-old striker fired the Red Dragons all the way from the National League to League One, and has been an invaluable figure behind the club's success on the pitch in recent seasons.

28 goals in 39 National League games in 2021/22, 38 in 46 during the 2022/23 season, and 24 in 38 League Two outings last term; Mullin has kicked and headed his way into Racecourse folklore, of that there is no doubt.

"Writing's been on the wall" - Joe Jacobson makes Paul Mullin, Wrexham transfer prediction

However, having bagged just three goals in 26 League One appearances so far this season, questions are being asked as whether the third tier is a step too far for Mullin at this stage of his career, and whether perhaps now is the right time to pass the baton on to someone else.

Speaking exclusively with Football League World, former Wycombe Wanderers hero and pundit Joe Jacobson believes that Mullin should look to leave the club in the summer.

We asked Jacobson: 'Do you expect Paul Mullin to leave Wrexham this summer? There are lots of strikers vying for the striker role at Wrexham now...'

He said: "I'd suggest that he does leave. I'm not sure about his contract situation (expires summer 2027), but if I was him, seeing the limited game time I was receiving and the way the club's going now, they're not going to go back in any direction.

Paul Mullin's 24/25 League One stats (as of AM 22 March) - per FotMob Appearances Starts Goals Assists Goals per 90 Touches in opp. box per 90 Avg. match rating 26 9 3 0 0.23 5.00 6.4/10

"I think they're just going to press and go forward if anything. They'll probably sign again in the summer, they've got the experience of Steven Fletcher and Jack Marriott, Jay Rodriguez there, they spent a lot of money on Sam Smith.

"So they're all obviously kind of ahead of him. Elliot Lee has played up there as well. So, the writing's been on the wall a little bit for Paul Mullin, but he's been an incredible goalscorer for them.

"It's just, he's on big wages. Whether or not another team, probably within League One - especially League Two - will be wanting his signature, but it's been strange how limited game time he's had.

"Someone who's kind of struggled for goals at this level previously, so he'll want to prove himself, but if there's a team who are spending a bit of money, especially in League Two, I think they will be desperate to get Paul Mullin in."

Paul Mullin's Wrexham career may have run its course

Mullin's Wrexham story truly has been Hollywood-esque, but like all good tales, they must come to an end.

The talismanic centre-forward hasn't built his Racecourse legend by sitting on Parkinson's bench; instead, he's thrived in his role as the Red Dragons' main character over the last few seasons.

However, with so many mouths to feed in Parkinson's strike department, combined with his lack of production when given the opportunity, Mullin just hasn't looked like his usual prolific self this term.

So, now that he's stepped out of the spotlight and into the supporting cast, this summer may well be the perfect time for him to roll the credits on his Wrexham spell.