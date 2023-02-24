Joe Hungbo reveals Watford dialogue as Huddersfield Town loan begins sparking into life

Huddersfield Town are currently benefitting from Joe Hungbo’s quality, with the forward playing a crucial role in last Saturday’s win over Birmingham City and notching his first goal for the Terriers.

Hungbo has started four of his six Championship appearances for Huddersfield since signing on loan from Watford in the January transfer window, a stark contrast to what he was offered at Vicarage Road where seven substitute appearances yielded only 90 league minutes during the first-half of the season.

Last weekend, Hungbo cancelled out Troy Deeney’s early goal, putting Huddersfield back on level terms before Jaheim Headley’s winning goal in the second-half.

“When players go out on loan, it’s all about development and understanding that, when you aren’t playing sometimes, somewhere else can give you that opportunity,” Hungbo told his Huddersfield media briefing yesterday.

“That’s all it is. I’m still learning the game, game-by-game. As games go on, I’m learning the ins and outs. That’s the most important thing, me learning everyday when I come in, doing extras. That’s the most important thing and it doesn’t really matter where I am.”

Watford are fighting at the opposite end of the Championship to Huddersfield, chasing a place in the play-offs under Slaven Bilic.

Up at Huddersfield, Neil Warnock has been drafted in with a view of keeping the Terriers in the Championship, something that, on the evidence of last weekend, Hungbo will be crucial to.

The 23-year-old’s parent-club will be happy trusting Warnock with the development of the versatile forward, yet there are still conversations ongoing between the player and Watford regarding the loan.

“Every week they speak to me and check on my progress to see how I’m doing and how I’m feeling – mentally, physically,” Hungbo revealed. “They see my games and talk to me about what I can work on tactically and technically.

“I feel like I get a lot of information coming from Watford in terms of that. I’m getting a lot of advice from everyone.”

Huddersfield face Burnley tomorrow afternoon in the Championship.

The Verdict

Like any good club, Watford are in touch with Hungbo regularly to check in how he’s doing at Huddersfield.

That’s a duty of care on their part and treatment that most players out on loan receive.

However, it’s good to see that Hungbo is getting messages on how he can improve technically and tactically from people watching him near and far. That can only be a good thing for the forward developing over the next six months.

