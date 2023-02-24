Joe Hungbo fires warning at Burnley amid Huddersfield Town momentum claims

Huddersfield Town forward, Joe Hungbo, has insisted that he and his teammates can turn the Championship table on its head at Burnley this weekend.

The Terriers sit in the Championship’s bottom three heading into the weekend, albeit lifted by Neil Warnock’s arrival and last Saturday’s 2-1 win over Birmingham City.

Burnley, meanwhile, are streets ahead at the top of the table having collected 73 points from only 33 fixtures, winning 21 times, drawing 10 and losing only twice.

At Turf Moor, they’ve been almost perfect, winning 12 of 17 fixtures and drawing the other five. No team has taken maximum points off Vincent Komapny’s side in their home stadium.

“They’ve been what they are: prolific, clinical. They’ve got a lot of good players there,” Hungbo explained in his Huddersfield media briefing.

The 23-year-old found himself at the heart of last weekend’s comeback win over Birmingham, cancelling out Troy Deeney’s early goal with an emphatic finish at the end of a slick Huddersfield counter.

Jaheim Headley piled the winner in off John Ruddy’s post in the second-half, marking a winning return to the dugout for Warnock and fuelling some belief in West Yorkshire that Huddersfield might still be able to survive.

Hungbo continued: “I feel like, in terms of what we can bring and we can offer, we feel like we are on a good run right now. In terms of our momentum, we can go there and shake something up.

“They are what they are and they are who they are. But we are who we are. If we go into the game with confidence and momentum, with the attitude that we can go out there and work hard, put in the work, I don’t see why we can’t get a result. They are a good side, there’s no disputing that, but so are we when we are playing good football and working hard.

“I don’t see why we can’t go there and get a result.”

Earlier in the season, Burnley won 1-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium in what was the EFL’s first game of 22/23. Huddersfield were under the management of Danny Schofield at that point, though, with a lot changing since.

Think you’re a hardcore Burnley fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 How many points did Burnley amass during their title-winning 2015/16 Championship campaign? 86 88 89 93

The Verdict

It’s a huge ask for Huddersfield to go to Burnley this weekend and pick up a result.

Komapny’s side give very little away, whilst Huddersfield have been painfully inconsistent this season. Their campaign so far tells you it’ll be tough for them backing up last weekend’s win unless Warnock has managed to change something drastically with the mindset for the squad.

That’s a possibility, though, with the Championship a division that’s famed for surprises. You can’t blame Hungbo for talking up his side’s chance.

Thoughts? Let us know!