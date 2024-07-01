Former Birmingham City goalkeeper Joe Hart took to social media to send a message to Bailey Peacock-Farrell following his move to St Andrew's.

The Blues are preparing for life in League One after their relegation from the Championship last season, and they will play in the third tier for the first time in almost 30 years next term.

Birmingham were hopeful that Tony Mowbray would be able to return to the club for pre-season, but the 60-year-old has stepped down due to health reasons, and Tottenham Hotspur assistant coach Chris Davies has been appointed as his replacement.

A big rebuild is on the cards for Davies this summer, and a number of senior players have left the club, including the likes of John Ruddy, Neil Etheridge, Marc Roberts, Ivan Sunjic, Gary Gardner and Scott Hogan, while Alex Pritchard is closing in on a move to Sivasspor.

Goalkeeper Ryan Allsop became the Blues' first signing of the summer when he made the move from Hull City last month, and Davies added another goalkeeper to his ranks on Sunday, with Bailey Peacock-Farrell arriving from Burnley.

Peacock-Farrell spent last season out on loan with Aarhus, keeping 11 clean sheets in 28 appearances in all competitions to help them finish fifth in the Danish Superliga, and he revealed he could not turn down the opportunity to become part of Birmingham's project.

"I am absolutely delighted. First of all, I am really happy to be here," Peacock-Farrell told the club's official website.

"It is a massive club with some huge ambitions for the coming years and to be a part of that is something that I had to come and do."

Joe Hart reacts to Bailey Peacock-Farrell's Birmingham City move

After his move to St Andrew's was confirmed, Peacock-Farrell shared a message with Birmingham supporters on Instagram to express his delight at joining the club.

Among those to react was former Blues goalkeeper Joe Hart, who made 41 appearances for the club during his loan spell from Manchester City in the 2009-10 season.

It seems that Hart still keeps an eye on events at his former club, and responding to Peacock-Farrell's post, he commented: "Let’s go BPF."

Peacock-Farrell is unlikely to be the last of Birmingham's new additions this summer, and they are reportedly closing in on the signing of Charlton Athletic striker Alfie May, who scored 27 goals in 50 appearances for the Addicks last season.

Birmingham have been linked with a number of ambitious transfer targets this summer, including Burnley's Scott Twine, Hull City's Ryan Longman, Sparta Rotterdam's Mike Eerdhuijzen and Rangers' Connor Goldson, and Davies is set to be given a £20 million budget as the club look to make an immediate return to the Championship.

Chris Davies is facing a big goalkeeper decision next season

Having signed two good goalkeepers this summer, Davies must decide whether to start Allsop or Peacock-Farrell between the sticks for Birmingham next season.

Allsop was Hull's number one goalkeeper last season as they finished seventh in the Championship, and he will not have come to St Andrew's to sit on the bench, but Peacock-Farrell will also be keen to play regular football after a number of loan spells in recent years.

Peacock-Farrell is a strong signing for the Blues, and he has excellent League One experience having reached the play-offs with Sheffield Wednesday in the 2021-22 season, but he was vulnerable to the occasional mistake during his time at Hillsborough.

Allsop and Peacock-Farrell will certainly push each other to be Birmingham's first choice next season, and Davies will need to find a way to keep them both happy.