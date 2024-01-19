Highlights Rangers are not expected to sign Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt this month, as reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Gelhardt has been linked with a possible exit, with teams like West Brom, Blackburn Rovers, and Celtic showing interest.

Gelhardt's camp believes there is "no chance" of him leaving on loan, and even if Leeds allowed it, a move to Celtic or Rangers would not be possible due to loan restrictions.

Scottish Premiership side Rangers are not expected to sign Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt this month, according to a report by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The Yorkshire side have been rather quiet in this transfer window so far, but that is expected to change as we get ever closer to the transfer deadline.

Leeds made a poor start to the campaign but quickly got back on track as Daniel Farke got his feet under the table.

They are now midway through the campaign and are in a very commanding position to finish in the play-offs at the very least, with the chance of finishing in the top two still very realistic.

Championship Table (As it stands January 15th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 27 34 65 2 Ipswich Town 27 16 58 3 Southampton 27 19 55 4 Leeds United 27 23 51 5 West Brom 27 15 45 6 Coventry City 27 12 40 7 Sunderland 27 7 40 8 Watford 27 7 39

So, this transfer window is another chance for Farke to make some changes to his squad, and it seems the German may be more focused on who can leave the club rather than fresh additions.

Gelhardt is someone who has been linked with a possible exit this month, but it seems any sort of move could be off the cards for the player.

Joe Gelhardt is not expecting to leave Leeds United this month

Joe Gelhardt has been linked with a possible exit from Elland Road in this transfer window for a while now.

It’s been reported teams such as West Brom, Blackburn Rovers, Hull City, Preston North End, and Plymouth Argyle are all interested in signing the forward.

While Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers have also been credited with an interest in the 21-year-old.

Gelhardt has struggled for game time this season, so many probably thought a temporary exit could be on the cards for the young striker.

However, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Gelhardt’s camp are under the impression there is “no chance” of the player leaving the club on loan in this transfer window.

While it also adds that even if Gelhardt was given permission to leave Leeds, a move to Celtic or Rangers cannot happen, as the loan would be classed as an international one and the Whites aren’t allowed to sanction any more of those.

Joe Gelhardt’s stats this season

Joe Gelhardt has been with Leeds since 2020, when he joined the club from Wigan Athletic.

The striker spent the first three years at Elland Road, appearing for the club in the Premier League and the various cup competitions they were in.

Then, in the second half of last season, he joined Sunderland on loan, and he played 20 times for the Black Cats, during which he scored three goals.

This season, Farke decided to keep hold of Gelhardt, but so far, his appearances have been limited, with him only appearing six times in the league and twice in the EFL Cup, in which he has one goal to his name.

Joe Gelhardt needs to leave Leeds on loan

It is clear that Joe Gelhardt isn’t favoured as much as the other strikers at the club, so it would make sense for him to depart on a temporary basis.

However, it seems that Leeds having a small squad is stopping him from leaving, but that isn’t good news for the player as he could spend another six months sitting on the sidelines, meaning his career continues to stall.

Leeds need to get a few players through the door and allow Gelhardt to leave on loan, as the player has enormous quality but needs to be playing more often.