Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt is working hard to get ready for the 2023/24 Championship season and the arrival of prospective new Whites boss Daniel Farke.

Footage has emerged on social media showing the young forward putting the hours in training individually with Evolution Sports Academy ahead of the upcoming campaign as he looks to bounce back from what was an underwhelming loan spell with Sunderland.

Leeds United pre-season 2023/24

The Whites will be playing Championship football again in 2023/24 after their relegation from the Premier League last term and the first set of players returned to the training ground on Monday as preparations begin for life back in the second tier.

They still don't have a manager - though Farke's appointment is reportedly set to be announced soon and the German coach is expected to take training later this week.

Leeds ramp up their preparations for the new campaign next week as they face Manchester United in Oslo on Wednesday 12th July while they're also due to play AS Monaco at the LNER Community Stadium on Saturday 22nd July and Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday 30th July.

Gelhardt was among the players pictured returning early for pre-season in Leeds' recent social media post and it seems the striker is doing his own preparation for the new campaign as well.

Evolution Sports Academy have posted footage of their first session working with the 21-year-old as part of his pre-season and waxed lyrical about his "ridiculous left foot".

The footage, which shows the youngster finding the net over and over, has certainly caught the eye of the Elland Road faithful, many of whom took to Twitter to voice their excitement.

The general consensus seems to be that this can be his year to establish himself in the side...

He's certainly got the supporters on board already...

How did Joe Gelhardt fare at Sunderland last season?

Gelhardt knows what to expect from the Championship after spending the second half of the season on loan with Sunderland.

The young forward found himself as Tony Mowbray's only striking option due to a season-ending Achilles issue suffered by Ross Stewart and helped them reach the play-offs in their first season back in the second tier.

However, he didn't quite have the impact in front of goal that he, his loan club, or indeed the Black Cats will have hoped he would. Gelhardt scored just three goals and provided three assists in 20 appearances for the North East club.

What is Joe Gelhardt's contract situation at Leeds United?

The 20-year-old signed a new long-term deal in 2022 that is due to keep him under contract at Elland Road until the summer of 2027.

He's been mentioned as a future star for Leeds for some time now and their relegation down to the Championship might just give him a chance in the senior side - having only played a bit-part role previously.

As this footage shows, Gelhardt is clearly working hard to ensure he's ready if called upon by the Whites and Farke.