Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt may be seeking a move away from Elland Road during the January transfer window.

The forward isn't winning much game time at the moment - and that will disappoint him considering he would have been hoping to get plenty of opportunities following the Whites' relegation from the Premier League.

Plenty of players left in the summer - either on loan or permanently - and that would have given Gelhardt hope regarding his game time.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures

Player Name

Signed For

Loan/Permanent

Tyler Adams

AFC Bournemouth

Permanent (fee involved)

Rodrigo Moreno

Al-Rayyan

Permanent (fee involved)

Robin Koch

E. Frankfurt

Loan

Max Wober

Borussia Monchengladbach

Loan

Tyler Roberts

Birmingham City

Permanent

Adam Forshaw

Norwich City

Permanent

Joel Robles

Al-Qadsiah

Permanent

Brendan Aaronson

Union Berlin

Loan

Jack Harrison

Everton

Loan

Luis Sinisterra

AFC Bournemouth

Loan (option-to-buy)

Rasmus Kristensen

AS Roma

Loan

Marc Roca

Real Betis

Loan

Sam Greenwood

Middlesbrough

Loan

Cody Drameh

Birmingham City

Loan (option-to-buy)

Sonny Perkins

Oxford United

Loan

Weston McKennie

Juventus

End of Loan

But with Georginio Rutter and Patrick Bamford remaining at the club, and Joel Piroe joining during the previous window, Gelhardt hasn't been able to make a major impact this term.

With these lack of minutes in mind, it's unclear which club he will be at when the January window shuts.

With speculation surrounding his future, we have rounded up some of the latest reports on the Sunderland loanee.

West Brom eyeing Joe Gelhardt move

carlos corberan

West Bromwich Albion are keeping tabs on Gelhardt at this point, according to Alan Nixon.

This isn't the first time Baggies boss Carlos Corberan would be working with the striker if he joined, with Corberan previously working at Elland Road.

Leeds, Nixon reports, are keen for Albion to pay his full salary during his potential loan stay at The Hawthorns though. The pair are both in the top six at this point.

A 'handful' of Championship teams are believed to be interested, along with Scottish Premiership rivals Celtic and Rangers.

Leeds United's stance on Joe Gelhardt

Leeds Daniel Farke

In a blow to interested teams, Leeds boss Daniel Farke has indicated that the Whites aren't prepared to let him go this month.

That has been relayed by The Athletic journalist Phil Hay - and this isn't good news for the forward who desperately needs to secure more game time.

MixCollage-23-Dec-2023-03-37-PM-4658
Related
"Too good for this league" - Paul Merson issues bold Leeds United claim after Cardiff City victory
Leeds United continued their good run of form with a 3-0 win at Cardiff City on Saturday.

Leeds may not have too many forward options, even with Sonny Perkins returning.

But he has made just eight appearances in all competitions this term.

Plymouth Argyle join Joe Gelhardt race

Ian Foster

Alan Nixon has reported that Plymouth Argyle are another team that have taken an interest in Gelhardt - and believes they may have a chance of winning the race for him considering the fact they aren't a promotion rival.

Survival has to be the priority for the Pilgrims this season after Steven Schumacher's departure - and Gelhardt could help to guide them there.

The 21-year-old's chances of securing a move to Home Park could be affected by the fact they probably won't be able to pay all of his wages, with the young forward reportedly on a big salary at Elland Road.

But Nixon believes a switch to Ian Foster's side can't be ruled out.