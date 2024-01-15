Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt may be seeking a move away from Elland Road during the January transfer window.
The forward isn't winning much game time at the moment - and that will disappoint him considering he would have been hoping to get plenty of opportunities following the Whites' relegation from the Premier League.
Plenty of players left in the summer - either on loan or permanently - and that would have given Gelhardt hope regarding his game time.
|
Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures
|
Player Name
|
Signed For
|
Loan/Permanent
|
Tyler Adams
|
AFC Bournemouth
|
Permanent (fee involved)
|
Rodrigo Moreno
|
Al-Rayyan
|
Permanent (fee involved)
|
Robin Koch
|
E. Frankfurt
|
Loan
|
Max Wober
|
Borussia Monchengladbach
|
Loan
|
Tyler Roberts
|
Birmingham City
|
Permanent
|
Adam Forshaw
|
Norwich City
|
Permanent
|
Joel Robles
|
Al-Qadsiah
|
Permanent
|
Brendan Aaronson
|
Union Berlin
|
Loan
|
Jack Harrison
|
Everton
|
Loan
|
Luis Sinisterra
|
AFC Bournemouth
|
Loan (option-to-buy)
|
Rasmus Kristensen
|
AS Roma
|
Loan
|
Marc Roca
|
Real Betis
|
Loan
|
Sam Greenwood
|
Middlesbrough
|
Loan
|
Cody Drameh
|
Birmingham City
|
Loan (option-to-buy)
|
Sonny Perkins
|
Oxford United
|
Loan
|
Weston McKennie
|
Juventus
|
End of Loan
But with Georginio Rutter and Patrick Bamford remaining at the club, and Joel Piroe joining during the previous window, Gelhardt hasn't been able to make a major impact this term.
With these lack of minutes in mind, it's unclear which club he will be at when the January window shuts.
With speculation surrounding his future, we have rounded up some of the latest reports on the Sunderland loanee.
West Brom eyeing Joe Gelhardt move
West Bromwich Albion are keeping tabs on Gelhardt at this point, according to Alan Nixon.
This isn't the first time Baggies boss Carlos Corberan would be working with the striker if he joined, with Corberan previously working at Elland Road.
Leeds, Nixon reports, are keen for Albion to pay his full salary during his potential loan stay at The Hawthorns though. The pair are both in the top six at this point.
A 'handful' of Championship teams are believed to be interested, along with Scottish Premiership rivals Celtic and Rangers.
Leeds United's stance on Joe Gelhardt
In a blow to interested teams, Leeds boss Daniel Farke has indicated that the Whites aren't prepared to let him go this month.
That has been relayed by The Athletic journalist Phil Hay - and this isn't good news for the forward who desperately needs to secure more game time.
Leeds may not have too many forward options, even with Sonny Perkins returning.
But he has made just eight appearances in all competitions this term.
Plymouth Argyle join Joe Gelhardt race
Alan Nixon has reported that Plymouth Argyle are another team that have taken an interest in Gelhardt - and believes they may have a chance of winning the race for him considering the fact they aren't a promotion rival.
Survival has to be the priority for the Pilgrims this season after Steven Schumacher's departure - and Gelhardt could help to guide them there.
The 21-year-old's chances of securing a move to Home Park could be affected by the fact they probably won't be able to pay all of his wages, with the young forward reportedly on a big salary at Elland Road.
But Nixon believes a switch to Ian Foster's side can't be ruled out.