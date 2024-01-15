Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt may be seeking a move away from Elland Road during the January transfer window.

The forward isn't winning much game time at the moment - and that will disappoint him considering he would have been hoping to get plenty of opportunities following the Whites' relegation from the Premier League.

Plenty of players left in the summer - either on loan or permanently - and that would have given Gelhardt hope regarding his game time.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

But with Georginio Rutter and Patrick Bamford remaining at the club, and Joel Piroe joining during the previous window, Gelhardt hasn't been able to make a major impact this term.

With these lack of minutes in mind, it's unclear which club he will be at when the January window shuts.

With speculation surrounding his future, we have rounded up some of the latest reports on the Sunderland loanee.

West Brom eyeing Joe Gelhardt move

West Bromwich Albion are keeping tabs on Gelhardt at this point, according to Alan Nixon.

This isn't the first time Baggies boss Carlos Corberan would be working with the striker if he joined, with Corberan previously working at Elland Road.

Leeds, Nixon reports, are keen for Albion to pay his full salary during his potential loan stay at The Hawthorns though. The pair are both in the top six at this point.

A 'handful' of Championship teams are believed to be interested, along with Scottish Premiership rivals Celtic and Rangers.

Leeds United's stance on Joe Gelhardt

In a blow to interested teams, Leeds boss Daniel Farke has indicated that the Whites aren't prepared to let him go this month.

That has been relayed by The Athletic journalist Phil Hay - and this isn't good news for the forward who desperately needs to secure more game time.

Leeds may not have too many forward options, even with Sonny Perkins returning.

But he has made just eight appearances in all competitions this term.

Plymouth Argyle join Joe Gelhardt race

Alan Nixon has reported that Plymouth Argyle are another team that have taken an interest in Gelhardt - and believes they may have a chance of winning the race for him considering the fact they aren't a promotion rival.

Survival has to be the priority for the Pilgrims this season after Steven Schumacher's departure - and Gelhardt could help to guide them there.

The 21-year-old's chances of securing a move to Home Park could be affected by the fact they probably won't be able to pay all of his wages, with the young forward reportedly on a big salary at Elland Road.

But Nixon believes a switch to Ian Foster's side can't be ruled out.