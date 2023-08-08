Leeds United host Shrewsbury Town on Wednesday night in the first round of the EFL Cup.

They go into the game off the back of a 2-2 draw with Cardiff City at Elland Road, with preparations for the 2023/24 season now well underway for Daniel Farke.

Farke is a two-time second tier winner with Norwich City and has been tasked with guiding Leeds back to the top-flight at the first time of asking, but is still figuring out who will stay and go this summer, and his squad could look vastly different come September 1st and the close of the window.

The cup clash could be a distraction for him, or could be another opportunity to assess his squad, and give youngsters and fringe players more of an opportunity to impress.

The 46-year-old confirmed in his pre-Cardiff press conference that he had 16 first-team players training prior to that game, with youth players padding out the squad at present.

With the thin nature of his squad currently in mind, Farke may be reluctant to risk too many of his senior players against Shrewsbury, knowing that the Whites' priority this season is their league campaign.

Who could start for Leeds United against Shrewsbury Town?

Even with a rotated and weakened team, Leeds would be expected to get the best of their third tier opposition. Here, we take a look at the starting lineup Daniel Farke could put out in his first ever EFL Cup game in charge of Leeds.

GK: Karl Darlow

Leeds' new goalkeeper may be hoping for a start to prove his worth as a contender to displace the current first-choice Illan Meslier. The 32-year-old signed from Newcastle United for a fee that is approximately £400,000.

Darlow had to settle for a place on the bench in the opening game against the Bluebirds but should be in line for a debut against Shrewsbury.

RB: Jamie Shackleton

Although mainly a central-midfielder by trade, Shackleton is a versatile player, capable of multiple roles and will almost certainly have a starting berth, be that in midfield or at right-back, where he has previously deputised well.

Cody Drameh, Luke Ayling, and Sam Byram can all play ahead of Shackleton, but with Leeds' lack of defensive depth elsewhere and Drameh's current injury, there is a high chance Farke will protect Ayling from injury and hand the academy product a chance.

CB: Diego Monteiro

This would represent a debut for Leeds' January signing from Servette, with the centre-back joining on a three-and-a-half year deal on transfer deadline day.

The centre-back fits into the philosophy Farke is attempting to implement at Leeds and is a capable ball-player at the heart of the defence. The injury to Liam Cooper has complicated matters for the Whites and could hand an opportunity to one of their young central defensive stars, to also protect some of their more senior options from an injury, too.

CB: Pascal Struijk

Considering the dearth of options at the heart of the defence, at least one senior option will have to start, with Struijk perhaps the most obvious option as the left-sided centre-back available.

Cresswell and Ayling could also be used at centre-back, but until Farke brings in another option or two, the defence is stretched thin.

LB: Sam Byram

Byram impressed in his cameo against Cardiff, just days after earning himself a one-year deal at Elland Road to re-sign for the club where it all started for him.

The 29-year-old is a player Farke knows well and is a player he can trust; however, Byram is also building up his fitness after many years of injury issues. He is in need of more match sharpness and could be given the nod ahead of Leo Hjelde.

CM: Darko Gyabi

The other area where Leeds currently lack depth is in central-midfield, with Tyler Adams out injured, leaving just four more senior players in midfield, if Shackleton plays at right-back.

One of which is Gyabi, who is expected to be involved in a greater capacity this season than in 2022/23. He played in cup competitions last season and should be handed his first start of the season against the League One side.

CM: Lewis Bate

A player who is familiar with Shrewsbury, and indeed League One, is Bate, who was on loan with Oxford United last season.

Adam Forshaw, Weston McKennie, and Marc Roca all departed Leeds this summer, who have only bolstered the midfield area with the signing of Ethan Ampadu so far, meaning Bate could be handed a further opportunity to impress and stake a larger first-team claim against Shrewsbury.

RW: Ian Poveda

Poveda has put himself back into contention at Elland Road, after impressing in pre-season, and produced another strong cameo from the bench against Cardiff.

Despite Leeds being particularly well stocked on the flanks, he should have some more involvement again. The 23-year-old can also play as a more central attacking player, too.

CAM: Joe Gelhardt

This is a huge season for Gelhardt at Leeds, with the forward starting the Cardiff clash from the bench and only afforded a short cameo late on in the game by coming on in the 82nd minute.

The 21-year-old is a versatile forward, who can operate as a striker, secondary-striker, attacking-midfielder, and from the right-wing, too. However, it is in the role behind a lone striker where he can thrive and where he should start against Shrewsbury.

LW: Dan James

Another player who started against Cardiff is James, but the 25-year-old could be in line for a further start against Shrewsbury.

Leeds started with four wingers against the Bluebirds, as they had a striker injury crisis, which meant James played alongside Willy Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville, and Luis Sinisterra. At least one can be expected to continue in the cup clash, but others will need to be rested for the upcoming Birmingham City clash.

CF: Sonny Perkins

Perkins is one of the few out-and-out forwards at the club, and given the aforementioned injury crisis, he has a good chance of starting on Wednesday evening.

A fluid front two of Perkins and Gelhardt could be the way to go for the Whites, with both players occupying and operating in the same sorts of roles in the forward line, they could form a strong front two. Perkins played deeper for the U-21 side last season, but is more than capable of leading the line as a centre-forward.