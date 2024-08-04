Swansea City's trip to Middlesbrough on the opening day is edging ever closer and their squad still looks short of depth in a number of areas.

Luke Williams' Swans side are set for a busy couple of weeks before the transfer window closes at the end of the month, and some supporters are concerned about the club currently lacking depth in a number of key positions.

The transfer window closes on the 30th August this year, but in an ideal world, Swansea would want most of their business done before their trip to Middlesbrough, with a strong start to the season desired to avoid a repeat of last year when they didn't win a Championship fixture until the 23rd September.

Williams is able to field a decent starting 11, but the lack of depth is a real concern, and is something that will need to be addressed in the next week or so.

With that in mind, here are two signings Swansea should make prior to their trip to the Riverside Stadium.

Femi Azeez

It was recently reported by the BBC that Swansea are looking for at least one winger and one striker, and Reading man Femi Azeez could be a good addition to their ranks.

The Swans saw a move for Academico de Viseu winger Gautier Ott fall through earlier this summer, and they look desperately short of depth on the wing.

They currently have just Ronald, Eom Ji-Sung and an injured Josh Ginnelly as their senior wingers, so a move for 23-year-old Azeez could be a suitable one to fill the void.

The London-born winger played every single League One game for the Royals last season, scoring eight goals and registering nine assists, a very respectable return given their 17th place finish.

He also has previous experience in the Championship, playing 34 times, scoring twice and registering two assists, so he's a player that would be capable of being a regular starter for Swansea.

At 23, Azeez is only likely to improve, and Reading's current financial situation could mean that he's available for a cut-price, with the club being forced to sell talent like Nelson Abbey and Tom McIntyre in January to help balance the books.

Swansea don't have the finances for transfers that some Championship clubs possess, but a move for Azeez could well be within their budget.

Joe Gelhardt

With a striker being a priority for Swansea City, Joe Gelhardt would make an excellent signing from Leeds United, whether it be on loan or on a permanent basis.

As it stands, the Swans have just Liam Cullen and Mykola Kukharevych as their senior strikers, and Kukharevych is injured, meaning Williams has just one fit striker at his disposal.

It goes without saying that reinforcements will be needed, and Gelhardt could prove a smart addition after the 22-year-old fell out of favour at Leeds last season.

Joe Gelhardt's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons P G A Wigan Athletic 2018-20 21 1 0 Leeds United 2020- 54 3 5 Sunderland (Loan) 2023 20 3 3

He played just 13 times for Daniel Farke's side last season, scoring once, and unless things drastically change at Elland Road this summer, he's set for another bit-part role.

At this stage of his career he needs to be playing regular football, and Swansea would give him the chance to be a regular starter at Championship level.

Gelhardt joined Sunderland on loan during the 2022/23 season and helped them reach the Championship play-offs, and whilst he may not be particularly prolific with just four goals in 47 Championship games, it remains to be seen what he'd be capable of with a season of regular football under his belt.

Swansea starting their Championship campaign with just one fit striker would be inexcusable, and with Gelhardt desperately needing regular football, it's a move they should pursue.