Highlights Leeds United CEO criticised lack of professionalism during the previous transfer window.

Joe Gelhardt does not get much game time, but Leeds are not interested in letting him leave in January.

Gelhardt needs to start regularly, consider a loan or permanent move, and convince Leeds chiefs for a potential exit.

It will be interesting to see how Leeds United's players behave next month during the January transfer window.

CEO Angus Kinnear hit out at the lack of professionalism of some players during the previous window, a time when plenty of rumours swirled about potential exits following the Whites' relegation from the Premier League.

The most high-profile saga of the summer came in August, with Willy Gnonto making himself unavailable for games against Shrewsbury Town and Birmingham City after he and his representatives were told that he would not be sold during the window.

Numerous reports claimed that the Italian was trying to force an exit and at one point, it was unclear whether he was going to play for the West Yorkshire outfit again.

But he was reintegrated back into the first-team squad, although this saga may be a warning to other Leeds players not to try and agitate for an exit, even those who aren't playing much at the moment including Charlie Cresswell and Joe Gelhardt.

Leeds United's transfer stance on Joe Gelhardt

Leeds didn't do a huge amount to strengthen their forward department during the summer, with Joel Piroe coming in to play as a number 10 and Jaidon Anthony arriving to replace Luis Sinisterra.

With this in mind, 'Joffy' may have been optimistic about his chances of securing a decent amount of game time at Elland Road this term.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

He had every right to have this optimism, because Leeds know he has performed well at this level before and the Whites were seemingly keen not to lose him.

Unfortunately, the former Sunderland loanee hasn't won much game time at all this season, making just seven competitive appearances with two of these coming in the EFL Cup.

Despite this lack of game time, the Whites are not interested in letting Gelhardt depart in January, according to The Athletic.

What stance Joe Gelhardt needs to take on his Leeds United future

With Georginio Rutter and Patrick Bamford ahead of him in the pecking order, the chances of Gelhardt securing much game time at the moment are slim for as long as those two stay fit.

If one of the two become unavailable, that could give the forward the chance to secure some appearances, but he needs to be starting now if he wants to give himself the best chance of reaching his potential.

Even if Rutter or Bamford become unavailable, the January window is coming up and that could allow manager Daniel Farke to strengthen the Whites' striker department. The likelihood is, though, that Piroe pushes forward or Mateo Joseph gets a game.

Gelhardt won't want to make a scene and try every tactic to force an exit because that won't make him popular with Leeds supporters.

But he does need to start regularly now and have the sort of opportunities that he did at the Stadium of Light last season.

A loan exit would be better than nothing, but a permanent move could be ideal for him now as he looks to secure regular starters for the long term.

If he wants to make a move away from Elland Road though, he needs to change the mind of Leeds chiefs. That's something he should be looking to do in the coming weeks.