Highlights Leeds United are willing to let Joe Gelhardt go on loan before the transfer window closes.

Ipswich Town are among the Championship clubs apparently interested in doing a deal for the striker.

Gelhardt has featured in every league and cup game for Leeds this season, but could still find himself down the pecking order at Elland Road.

Leeds United are willing to let Joe Gelhardt leave on loan in the final days of the summer transfer window.

That's according to a report from Football Insider, who say that Ipswich Town are among the clubs who are interested in a move for the attacker.

What is Gelhardt's situation at Leeds?

Gelhardt joined Leeds from Wigan Athletic back in the summer of 2020, and went on to make 42 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring three goals, before being loaned to Sunderland in last season's January transfer window.

The striker scored three times and provided three assists in 20 games for the Black Cars during the second-half of last season as they reached the Championship play-offs - but missed out on promotion - at the same time Leeds were relegated from the Premier League.

Having returned to Leeds in the summer, Gelhardt has featured in all six league and cup games that the Elland Road club have played this season, scoring once in the Carabao Cup win over League One side Shrewsbury Town.

But despite that, it seems as though the 21-year-old could once again be on the move before the market closes on Friday.

Ipswich circling as loan move touted for Leeds man

According to this latest update, Leeds are now ready to let Gelhardt leave on loan before the window closes.

The Elland Road club have retained the vast majority of their attacking options this summer, while the signing of Joel Piroe from Swansea City has pushed Gelhardt further down the pecking order.

As a result, it seems a temporary move elsewhere could be best for the 21-year-old, if he is to play on a regular basis this season.

That appears to have attracted plenty of attention from elsewhere, with Ipswich said to be among several Championship clubs who are now keen to make a move for the striker.

There are still four years remaining on Gelhardt's contract with Leeds, securing his future at Elland Road until the end of the 2026/27 campaign.

Following their promotion from League One at the end of last season, Ipswich saw their 100% start to life back in the Championship ended by Leeds at Portman Road on Saturday, when the Whites claimed a dramatic 4-3 win.

That has left Ipswich sixth in the Championship table with nine points from four games, ahead of their clash with Cardiff City at the weekend.

Victory over Ipswich was Leeds' first league win of the campaign, and puts them 13th in the table with five points to their name, ahead of their Yorkshire derby with Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday afternoon.

Would Gelhardt be a good signing for Ipswich?

It is an interesting move for Ipswich to consider in the final days of the transfer window.

The Tractor Boys have plenty of attacking options at the minute, meaning they are well covered in Gelhardt's position, so you wonder whether this needs to be a priority for them at the minute.

Even so, there is no doubt the Leeds striker possesses a fair amount of potential, which could be best unlocked if he plays regularly, meaning he could yet turn out to be a useful signing for the Tractor Boys if they do bring him in.

As a result, this option for a potential signing could well give the decision makers at Portman Road plenty to think about in the next day or so.