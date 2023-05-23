Joe Gelhardt has taken to Instagram to share a farewell message with Sunderland's supporters ahead of his return to Leeds United.

Gelhardt sealed a switch to the Stadium of Light earlier this year after spending the first half of the 2022/23 campaign at Elland Road.

The 21-year-old represented Leeds on 15 occasions in the Premier League before linking up with the Black Cats.

Gelhardt was tasked with filling the void left by Ellis Simms, who was recalled from his loan spell by Everton in January, and Ross Stewart, who suffered a season-ending injury in a FA Cup clash with Fulham.

The forward initially made a slow start to his spell with Sunderland as he did not score a goal, or register an assist in his first three appearances.

Gelhardt set up Jack Clarke's goal against Bristol City in February before finding the back of the net in the club's defeat to Rotherham United.

The forward ended the regular term with six direct goal contributions to his name.

Unfortunately for Sunderland, Gelhardt was unable to make a major impact for the club in the play-offs, as they suffered a 3-2 aggregate defeat to Luton Town in the semi-finals of this competition.

What has Sunderland loanee Joe Gelhardt posted ahead of his return to Leeds United?

Set to officially return to Leeds on May 31st, Gelhardt has admitted on Instagram that he enjoyed every minute of his spell with Sunderland.

Gelhardt posted: "Thank you to everyone at @sunderlandafcofficial.

"Enjoyed every minute."

What does the future hold for Joe Gelhardt?

When you consider that Gelhardt's deal with Leeds is set to run until 2027, he is expected to play a significant role for the club over the course of the coming years.

Regardless of what division the Whites find themselves in next season, the forward will be determined to force his way into the club's side.

There is a realistic possibility that Gelhardt will play against Sunderland later this year as Leeds are facing an uphill battle to retain their place in the Premier League.

Ahead of the final round of fixtures, Sam Allardyce's side are two points adrift of safety, and thus will need to beat Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday and hope that Everton lose to AFC Bournemouth

Leeds will also need Leicester City to draw, or lose in their meeting with West Ham United in order to retain their top-flight status.