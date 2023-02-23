Joe Gelhardt outlines “tough” Sunderland situation after Leeds United loan agreement

Sunderland striker, Joe Gelhardt, has admitted it is tough adapting to new surroundings after making a loan move from Leeds United in January, yet the youngster is confident things are heading in the right direction under Tony Mowbray.

Gelhardt had a dry first-half of the season at Leeds, struggling to kick-on under Jesse Marsch in the Premier League despite what was a breakout campaign for him in 2021/22 at Elland Road.

Leeds opted to give his loan move to Sunderland the green-light late in the January window, allowing the 20-year-old the chance of regular games in a side chasing the play-offs.

Sunderland are the third club Gelhardt has played for after Wigan Athletic and Leeds, with the striker revealing that it’s tough adapting to different players and new players, despite Mowbray making things easier with the attacking freedom he gives his side.

“Yeah, obviously that’s part and parcel of it joining in January, it’s going to be tough to know the lads and how they play,” Gelhardt said, as quoted by Chronicle Live. “I think with the freedom that he gives you as an attacking player it makes it easier.”

Gelhardt has started five games in a row for Sunderland now, playing at least an hour in each of them. Goal contributions are coming, too, after an assist in the 1-1 draw with Bristol City and his first goal in the form of a header in the 2-1 defeat to Rotherham United.

“I’m still learning how the other players play but I think it’s getting better every game, the chemistry is growing and I’m enjoying my football at the minute,” Gelhardt enthused.

Sunderland, who sit eighth in the Championship table now, face Coventry City on Saturday lunchtime.

The Verdict

It’s going to be tough adapting to a new club having joined in January, with no pre-season fixtures to lean on.

However, it’s not been too much of a struggle so far for Gelhardt, which is largely down to the flexible way of playing Mowbray allows his forwards.

Gelhardt has his first goal on just his fifth appearance in the Championship and there’s going to be more to come if he continues playing a high number of minutes.

