Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt, currently on loan with fellow Championship side Hull City, has opened up on his frustrations regarding a lack of game time at Elland Road.

Before joining the Tigers last month, Gelhardt had made just two Championship appearances this term; both came as a late substitute during encounters with Sheffield Wednesday and Norwich City back in August and October, respectively.

But since making his loan switch to Hull, the Whites man has made five starts in the second tier and scored during a 2-1 defeat against Queens Park Rangers.

The 22-year-old told the Sky Sports Essential EFL podcast why he was keen on a move to the Tigers, having fallen out of favour at Elland Road under Daniel Farke.

"Hull's a big club, and as soon as they were interested, then I knew I wanted to come here," Gelhardt said.

"I needed minutes. I wasn't playing much at Leeds, so I think for my career now, I just need to get a few minutes and crack on.

"I think every player wants to play, and it's difficult then when there's a lot of players in front of you, and you're not getting those minutes.

"But you've just got to stick at it, and, as I've said, when the opportunity (to move to Hull) came, it was a no-brainer.

"I spoke to the manager (Ruben Selles) and (Head of Scouting and Recruitment) Jared (Dublin), and they just told me the plan and how I'd fit into the system.

"I spoke to the manager. He's a top manager with a good playing style, and I thought it would suit me, so that's why I joined.

"This manager likes to play with energy and high tempo, which I think suits me. I've had coaches in the past at Leeds who play the same way, so I'd say I'm used to it.

"(It's) quite attacking, which is always good for a striker and an attacking player, so I thought that just suited me and, as I've said, the conversations with the manager were good.

"Every footballer wants to play football, so now I've finally got that chance, I'm going to try and take my chance and do what I can to help the team win.

"It is tough (when you're not being selected). I'm a football player. I want to be playing the games, but as I say, you've got to respect the manager's decisions.

"There's top, top players at Leeds, so I sort of just had to get on with it and wait for my opportunity to leave and try and get minutes and prove myself elsewhere.

"It's hard to become a better player when you're not playing the game, so that's why I came here hoping to play and be a better player.

"To get the feeling again of matchday, where you get the adrenaline of being on the pitch and all that stuff.I have missed that, and I can't wait to get it back."

Gelhardt's move to Hull City has been a success so far - could it lead to a permanent move?

At just 22 years old, the former Wigan Athletic man still boasts plenty of potential, but Leeds boss Daniel Farke was unable to hand him regular minutes amid the presence of several talented attackers in the Whites squad, such as Joel Piroe, Dan James, and Willy Gnonto.

But previously in his career, Gelhardt has shown his class and helped the Elland Road outfit stay in the Premier League by notching two goals and two assists during the 2021/22 campaign.

Joe Gelhardt's Hull City Stats 2024-25 Season Appearances 6 Goals 1 Assists 0 Stats Correct As Of February 17, 2025

It was clear that the former England youth international needed a loan move away from West Yorkshire, and he has already become a regular in Selles' Hull side.

Depending on what division Hull find themselves in come the 2025-26 campaign, you would imagine that there will already be thoughts about turning Gelhardt's current temporary stay in East Yorkshire into a permanent one.

There's very little chance of the ex-Wigan man getting game-time anytime in the near future at Elland Road, so a full-time exit away from United in the summer may be the best course of action.