Highlights Leeds United's relegation in the 2022/23 season came after a near miss the year before.

Gelhardt's memorable assist helped Leeds secure a crucial point for Premier League survival in 2021/22.

Despite Gelhardt's standout 2021/22 season, his career did not progress as expected at Leeds in that relegation campaign.

Leeds United are battling for promotion back to the Premier League following their relegation to the Championship at the end of last season.

The Whites were relegated alongside Southampton and Leicester City, after earning just 31 points, which saw the Yorkshire outfit finish five points adrift of safety. Sam Allardyce was appointed by the Whites with just four Premier League games remaining, in a bid to avoid the drop, but the former West Ham and Bolton Wanderers boss did not win a single game during his tenure at Elland Road.

The Whites faithful will want to forget the 2022/23 campaign, as their tenure in the top-flight came to an end just three seasons, despite landing an impressive ninth place finish in the 2020/21 Premier League season.

One season which ended in a more positive way than last year was 2021/22, when the Whites avoided the drop by three points with a last day 2-1 victory over Brentford, courtesy of a 94th minute winner by Jack Harrison.

Following the lofty heights of 20/21, Whites supporters will not remember the following season too fondly, but those who were in attendance at Brentford that fateful day will always remember their side's great escape effort.

The Whites' survival effort was a highly spirited one, as a last minute equaliser against Brighton in a 1-1 draw on the penultimate game of the season proved vital.

Gelhardt's moment of magic helped Leeds achieve Premier League survival

Leeds' equaliser against the Seagulls was scored by Pascal Struijk, who headed the ball home, but Gelhardt's build-up play was sensational.

Firstly, the ace brought the ball down well with a classy first touch, before demonstrating a sublime piece of skill to beat experienced defender Lewis Dunk, who was subsequently left helpless on the ground as Gelhardt flicked the ball over him.

After beating his man, the attacker then found the unmarked Struijk at the back post, who duly obliged and nodded the ball home to earn the Whites a crucial point in their bid for Premier League survival.

This was an absolutely superb assist by Gelhardt, which the Elland Road faithful will surely never forget, as the point the Whites secured that day dragged them out of the relegation zone, and set them up nicely for survival if they went on to beat Brentford the following weekend.

Joe Gelhardt 2021/22 Premier League stats, according to FotMob Appearances 20 Starts 5 Goals 2 Assists 2

The Whites went on to secure their Premier League status in West London, but such a feat may not have been possible if they had not earned a point, and the momentum that came with it, thanks to Gelhardt's heroic moment at Elland Road.

Gelhardt's career hasn't quite kicked on

The attacker's Premier League exploits of 21/22 demonstrate the quality he has in abundance, and earned the Whites another season in the top-flight.

However, the Elland Road outfit did not capitalise on this, as they were relegated the following season, while Gelhardt only made 15 appearances, including one start, before being loaned out to Sunderland in January 2023.

The starlet was offered more opportunities at the Stadium of Light than that of his parent club at the time, as he made 18 appearances, starting on 16 occasions for the Black Cats. During his time in the north-east, Gelhardt scored three goals, which he complemented with three assists, as the Black Cats landed a play-off spot.

The forward played the full 90 minutes as the Black Cats defeated Luton Town 2-1 in the play-off semi-final first leg, but featured for 64 minutes as the Hatters won the second leg 2-0 at Kenilworth Road.

It was the Hatters who went to Wembley and all the way to the Premier League via a penalty shootout win against Coventry City, taking one of the spots Leeds vacated at the end of 22/23.