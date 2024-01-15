Highlights Leeds United are not rushing to send Joe Gelhardt out on loan this month, despite interest from several Championship teams and Scottish clubs Celtic and Rangers.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke wants to keep Gelhardt as part of the squad and potentially strengthen the team.

Leeds' stance on Gelhardt's future is puzzling because he has had little game time and a loan move could help him develop further.

With the January transfer window upon us, one player attracting plenty of interest in the Championship is Leeds United's Joe Gelhardt.

The young forward has barely featured for the Whites this campaign, and as such, plenty are hoping to land the young striker on loan this month.

Several Championship teams are among those sides, with the likes of West Brom, Blackburn Rovers, Hull City, Preston North End, and Plymouth Argyle all having been credited with an interest in Gelhardt this month.

Elsewhere, Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers are also reportedly keen.

Farke sets out Leeds' tough stance on Gelhardt exit

Yet, despite that interest, and his distinct lack of game time so far, Leeds boss Daniel Farke has set out Leeds' stance on Gelhardt very clearly.

Indeed, according to recent comments made by the German, the club are in no rush to send Gelhardt out on loan this month.

On the 21-year-old's future, Farke recently told LeedsLive: "Joffy [Gelhardt] is a proper part of our group and has also played several games and also several minutes.

"At the moment, the group is definitely not too big and at the moment I'm not tempted to give any more players away.

Farke added: "So we had this decision with Djed Spence, it was our decision, then we had to make the decision with Luke Ayling because he deserved, due to his career, we fulfil his wish. Right now, it's the topic we want to keep, more or less, the group and perhaps look even to strengthen the squad.

"At the moment, we are not tempted to give players away, also not in offensive positions.

Joe Gelhardt's career in numbers so far, according to Transfermarkt Club Matches Goals Assists Wigan Athletic 21 1 0 Leeds United 49 3 7 Sunderland (Loan) 20 3 3

"Perhaps it's a different situation at the end of January, but at the moment, no, we're just happy Joffy has returned back to team training for the first time yesterday and he is also available for the game at the weekend.

"At the moment, all the players who are fit and available to pick have also good chances to be in our travelling squad for the game and the gameday squad. So for that, we are happy he's back."

Loan move would make sense for Gelhardt

With the above comments suggesting Leeds want to keep Gelhardt at the club despite having barely played, it is hard to not find the Whites transfer stance on the young forward this month baffling.

First and foremost, in the centre-forward position, with the likes of Georginio Rutter, Joel Piroe, Patrick Bamford and others at the club, there are plenty of options aside from Gelhardt, which has contributed to his lack of game time so far this campaign.

Of course, as Leeds look to secure promotion, they do not want to leave themselves short, but they are well-stocked in this department.

Furthermore, whilst it could perhaps be understandable that they did not want to loan Gelhardt to, say, West Brom, or Hull, or perhaps even Preston, clubs that could potentially be in the play-offs come the end of the season and therefore a potential rival, there would be no such problem in sending Gelhardt to Plymouth, or Rangers, or Celtic.

Ultimately, Leeds are a club eyeing a Premier League return in the near future, and if Gelhardt isn't even getting minutes in the Championship, how is he ever going to reach top-flight standard?

As such, considering the above, their firm stance on Gelhardt's future this month is baffling, and arguably does themselves nor their player any favours.

With plenty of options to choose from, outside of potential Championship play-off rivals, it would be a big missed opportunity to get Gelhardt some much-needed minutes if Leeds' stance remains unchanged this month.