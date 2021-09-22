Joe Garner drops promising claim on future of Fleetwood Town strikers

Joe Garner has expressed that he sees a bright future ahead of Fleetwood Town strikers Gerard Garner and Callum Morton and he is optimistic that the duo will achieve lots in the game.

The pair Gerard Garner and Callum Morton — aged 21 and 22 respectively — have led the line for Fleetwood Town in many of the games this season, having a combined five goals to show off so far in League One.

Gerard Garner is an academy graduate who rose through the ranks to become a first-team regular at the Cod Army following successive loan spells while Callum Morton joined the club on loan from West Bromwich Albion.

Joe Garner said to Fleetwood Today: “They’re both top players. I see them every day in training and they work ever so hard, both of them.

“If I can come here and help them both further their careers, I’m sure both of them will go on and do that.”

In a further conversation, Joe spoke about the experience he has gathered across his footballing career and how it will positively influence the young lads.

“I’ve played abroad and I’ve played for about 12 different clubs now, so I’ve got the experience which can help the young players.

“If there’s ever anything I can do to help them, I will speak to them.”

“When the two young lads are playing well and scoring like they are doing, I’m as happy as anyone.

Fleetwood Town have been impressive in their last few games in League One, maintaining an unbeaten run in the last four league encounters and five in all competitions.

The Verdict

It is a kind gesture from Joe Garner to hope for a successful career for his fellow colleagues.

The duo still have lot of time to grow as they’re in the early ages of their career, so they’ll need to make the best use of the presence of Joe Garner who’s a veteran striker to learn things that will help progress their future career.

Head coach Simon Grayson will also be well pleased with Joe’s ambition to help unleash the youngster’s potential, hence, building a formidable team for Fleetwood Town in the long run.