After a two-week hunt to find Gary Rowett's successor, Millwall have reportedly decided on the man to take them forward for the rest of the 2023-24 season and the foreseeable future.

Many names were touted in regards to the attractive vacancy, including former Lions defender Kevin Muscat who is currently managing out in Japan, and then there was Mick Beale and Nathan Jones who were also of interest.

However, instead of going for a former player or a manager that is somewhat proven at Championship level, chairman James Berylson - clearly wanting to put his own stamp on things after taking over from his father John in the summer after his shock passing - has gone left-field.

Joe Edwards is the choice of Berylson to follow on from Rowett's near four years in charge in South Bermondsey, and it will be the 38-year-old's first ever head coach job with a senior club, having held youth team jobs for Chelsea and assistant manager positions with the Blues and Everton.

It is clear that Berylson and the Millwall hierarchy want a progressive coach instead of a seasoned manager in the dugout, and considering Edwards is used to working with youth, having been in charge of England's under-20's for nearly three months.

And that could spell good news for one particular Lions talent in the form of Romain Esse, who Edwards could - and maybe should - be building his team around alongside Zian Flemming.

Romain Esse - how has he performed in 2023-24?

Having broken into the first-team setup under Rowett in late 2022 after showing great promise in the club's youth setup, Esse was gradually eased into action at Championship level, with all of his 12 appearances last season coming as a substitute.

There were matches though where the teenager showed fantastic flashes of brilliance, and having featured for England's under-18's in the summer, Esse was expected to play a big part for Millwall this season.

And the expectations were elevated on the opening day of 2023-24 when Esse came off the bench to fire home his first professional club goal in a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough, and two games later came his first league start against Norwich.

Despite that goal against Boro, Esse has had to get his game-time off the bench mostly once again though, playing 10 times so far and in Adam Barrett's four games in caretaker charge, he has been an unused substitute three times.

Romain Esse's Millwall Championship Stats, As Of November 5, 2023 Appearances Goals Assists xG (Expected Goals xA (Expected Assists Shots Per Game Successful Dribbles Per Game 2022-23 12 0 0 N/A N/A 0.6 0.8 2023-24 10 1 0 0.32 0.74 0.6 0.5

Thankfully though, there is a head coach arriving in the form of Edwards who could be really good for Esse's future.

Where would Romain Esse fit in under Joe Edwards?

In Edwards' most recently managed match for England against Portugal, the Three Lions lined up with a 4-2-3-1 formation - that is a formation that Millwall have played a lot under Rowett in the past, but he moved away from that and back to a three at the back system at the start of the current campaign.

A winger-less formation does not suit Esse too much considering he is an out and out winger, and despite the fact he can be utilised as a number 10, it isn't his most suitable position.

Edwards' arrival though and a switch back to the 4-2-3-1, should he choose to do that, should see Esse's development with the right amount of game-time accelerate, as he has the pace and trickery to cause nightmares for Championship full-backs.

He just needs a manager or head coach that believes in him and gives him a proper chance to showcase his abilities, and he'd only really be battling with Ryan Longman, Aidomo Emakhu and maybe Duncan Watmore for a spot on the flanks, so there should be plenty of chances.

Zian Flemming is of course the go-to in Millwall's attack and the team will be built around him, but Esse could really kick on with the imminent arrival of Edwards.