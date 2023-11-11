Highlights Joe Edwards is the new manager of Millwall, taking over from Gary Rowett who left the club in October. Edwards is excited about the opportunity.

Edwards has a good coaching pedigree, having worked with Chelsea, Everton, and the England U-20 team.

Millwall needs to address their lack of a clinical and hold-up threat in attack, and players like Kieffer Moore and Jonson Clarke-Harris could be good options in the January transfer window.

Earlier this week, Millwall finalised their search for a new manager and appointed Joe Edwards as Gary Rowett's successor.

That came after it was mutually agreed that Rowett would leave the club in the middle of October. The 49-year-old had spent nearly four years in charge of the Lions, guiding the club through the COVID-19 pandemic and almost managing to secure a top-six finish last season.

After a mixed start this season, he left the club, and Edwards has since taken the reins for the Lions. Speaking to the club’s media, he has given his first words to the supporters and explained his pride at being given such an opportunity.

“Firstly, it's a really proud day for me and my family. Although I have been coaching for a long time, a lot of people will be aware that this is my first job managing as Head Coach. Throughout the years, at various levels, you think you would like to have the opportunity to make the step-up. To do it at a club like this, to be Head Coach of Millwall Football Club - I don't take that lightly at all. I'm really excited.”

The 37-year-old arrives with good coaching pedigree, having worked as part of the backroom team with Chelsea, Everton, and most recently as the England U-20 boss.

It's a big ask for Edwards to turn things around immediately and not altogether clear exactly how his side will set up in possession, with the Lions fairly wedded to Rowett's style of play.

Implementation of ideas halfway through a season is always risky, and it could backfire. However, his role with younger players is something to get Millwall fans excited.

What else does Edwards need?

The Lions can usually rely on Zian Flemming for goals but a reliable goal threat to add competition for Kevin Nisbet and Tom Bradshaw in attack is something that needs to be on the agenda this January.

Flemming is a fantastic secondary-striker at this level, and both Nisbet and Bradshaw are useful in the sense that they can run the channels and stretch play, whilst also being hard-working pressers out of possession as well.

However, they profile too similarly in spite of some subtle differences. Millwall need a centre-forward who has both a clinical edge and more of a hold-up threat to occupy opposition defenders.

Nisbet came in during the summer window, but between him and Bradshaw, they have only scored three goals so far this season.

Millwall - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Casper De Norre OH Leuven Permanent Kevin Nisbet Hibernian Permanent Matija Sarkic Wolves Permanent Joe Bryan Fulham Permanent Wes Harding Rotherham United Permanent Allan Campbell Luton Town Loan Ryan Longman Hull City Loan Brooke Norton-Cuffy Arsenal Loan

That could complement Edwards' other forward threats well and see them surge up the table. That profile is missing from their attacking arsenal and needs to be addressed in January.

Who could Millwall pursue in January?

Kieffer Moore is well known to most EFL fans, with the 6’5” target man spending most of his career in the Football League, and he has also won over 30 caps for Wales. The 31-year-old has turned out for the likes of Barnsley, Wigan, and Cardiff over the years. His form for the Bluebirds earned him a move to Bournemouth, who he helped win promotion to the Premier League.

Game time has been hard to come by for the player in the top-flight, though, linking him with plenty of sides in the Championship during the summer. TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook confirmed that it was Millwall who were set to win the race for the attacker, only for a deal to fall through at the final hurdle but it could be a great option for Edwards in January.

Peterborough striker Jonson Clarke-Harris almost went back to Bristol Rovers late in the summer window for £800,000 plus add-ons, but Rovers didn't file the necessary paperwork in time to get the deal done. He would not break the bank whilst adding depth and quality to a Millwall frontline that needs it.

The forward is back in the fold with Posh, but was on the transfer list throughout the summer and Millwall could do much worse, with the centre-forward already proving to have good pedigree at Championship level and the capability to make the step up. He, too, is a tall, robust striker - profiling well as an alternative to Moore, whilst offering something different to Nisbet and Bradshaw as well.