Highlights Millwall boss apologises for team's poor performance and admits they got the basics wrong.

Fans deserve better than the disappointing display against Ipswich Town.

Millwall looks to bounce back with a home win against struggling Sunderland.

Millwall boss Joe Edwards has offered "massive apologies" to fans of the South London club after they were convincingly beaten away at Ipswich Town on Wednesday evening.

Edwards admitted that his side had been "punished" for "getting the basics wrong" and that Lions fans "deserve to watch better than that from their team".

Millwall 1-3 Ipswich Town

Millwall found themselves behind inside five minutes at Portman Road as Conor Chaplin was allowed space to hammer in the opener on the half volley.

Things got even worse seven minutes later when Massimo Luongo thrashed in a second after a move that saw the Tractor Boys cut through the defence with ease.

Kieran McKenna's side are one of the Championship's pace-setters for a reason and simply would not let up. A wayward clearance invited the hosts on and Nathan Broadhead powered a well-placed header into the corner to put them three up before halftime.

Millwall were improved after the break, though that statement in itself is not saying much, but substitute Kevin Nisbet's 78th-minute goal was little more than a consolation.

The result leaves Ipswich a point off league leaders Leicester City while Edwards' side are 19th - closer in points to the relegation places than the top six.

Joe Edwards' apology to fans

Speaking to club media after Wednesday night's disappointing display and the second defeat in five days, the Millwall coach fronted up and offered an apology to supporters.

He said: "First and foremost, before we talk about any of that performance in that game, massive apologies to all the Millwall fans that have watched that tonight and been disappointed but especially the fans that have travelled on a Wednesday night. Really appreciate the support and they deserve to watch better than that from their team.

"Like you say, you can give them credit for the in-form team that they are. They've been playing extremely well, but if anything, that makes it even more disappointing that we think we can approach a game like that.

"If I'm honest, from every minute of every day I've spent working with this group so far I didn't expect a performance like that, in terms of the application and getting the basics so wrong. Like you say, at this level, I think the division's looking strong this year, but these are one of the ones that are really setting the benchmark, but at his level, if you get the basics wrong, particularly around your own box, even when you've got so many players in and around it, so many good defenders and midfield players ready to do jobs, if you get the basics wrong you get punished."

What next for Millwall?

Millwall are back at The Den on Saturday for the visit of Sunderland, who are struggling for form themselves and were beaten 2-1 by Huddersfield Town last night.

After back-to-back defeats and with a busy festive period fast approaching, the 37-year-old would dearly love to secure his first home win at the helm against the Black Cats this weekend.