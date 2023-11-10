Highlights Joe Edwards will be involved in Millwall's recruitment despite being referred to as a "head coach" rather than a "manager."

The club operates collaboratively when it comes to recruiting players, with a joint effort from the recruitment department, coaching staff, and Edwards.

Edwards can focus more on coaching and improving the team's performance on the pitch, as some of the burdens of a traditional manager role have been taken away.

There has been plenty of change at Millwall in recent weeks.

Last month, the club announced the somewhat surprising news when they revealed that they and now former manager Gary Rowett had parted ways on a mutual basis, with both parties feeling it was the right time to head in different directions.

After four matches with an interim boss in charge, the Lions finally announced Rowett's permanent successor earlier this week, with Joe Edwards taking over at The Den.

Edwards previously worked as both a coach with the likes of Chelsea and Everton, and was also interim boss of England Under-20's.

One interesting thing spotted regarding Edwards' announcement as Millwall boss, though, was that he will be referred to as 'Head Coach' rather than 'Manager' as Rowett had been previously.

This led to speculation amongst fans that Edwards' role behind the scenes may be limited, for example, when it comes to recruitment, with the head coach label leaving some to suggest he was merely there to coach the team and little else.

How much involvement will Joe Edwards have in Millwall's recruitment?

It appears, though, that will not be the case, with Millwall's director of football operations and recruitment Alex Aldridge dismissing those claims.

Speaking to the media, Aldridge offered an insight into Millwall's January transfer plans, explaining that new head coach Edwards will be very much involved in the club's recruitment.

"The difference in title invites the question ‘what does that mean?’ but the reality is that it isn’t going to change the way we like to operate – which is always collaboratively," Aldridge explained to the South London Press.

“Given Joe’s background, I think he would describe himself as a head coach. What that means is the structures that are around him are club-owned but he is in the middle of that – driving it with us.

“If you take recruitment as an example then that will be myself, the recruitment department, Joe and the coaching staff working absolutely hand in hand to find the players that will make us better.

“There are clubs that operate where they sign the players and the head coach gets on with – I don’t think that works. Likewise I don’t think it works when the manager has complete say over everything, signs a player and the club just have to get on with it – they pick up the pieces if it goes wrong.

“There is a happy medium that, certainly in the Championship, the majority operate with. We’re no different."

Key Millwall figure explains 'head coach' label

Shedding further light on why Edwards was appointed head coach and not manager, Alrdridge suggested that in being head coach, Edwards perhaps will not carry some of the burdens he otherwise would as manager, allowing him to channel more energy into the team and performances on the pitch.

“It’s also just a subtle nod that there are club-held strategies and club-held objectives that are for us to set and work, with Joe, to achieve," Alrdidge explained further.

"Maybe with more of the old-school manager type you gave them the keys to the club and paid them to manage the whole club. We know in Joe that we’ve got an exciting, energetic and dynamic coach – that is what he is outstanding at.

"It’s about taking away bits of the burden to enable him to focus on what he is very, very good at.

“Of course, he fits right in with everything else we are doing.

“We’ve got the January transfer window coming up and beyond that – we’ll work closely with him to evolve the squad to keep trying to make it better, like we have year after year since we came up to the Championship.

“By joining us at this point, Joe has got a really good period of games – a couple of months with the busy Christmas schedule – to get a feel for the squad, settle into the role and make his assessments.

You can have a very good opinion of players coming in from the outside but that may only be 50 per cent of it. There will be players in our squad that will probably surprise Joe, as he gets to work more with them, and there will be players in there that might not turn out to be what he expected.

“That will feed into January and what we need. That will be a process that we work together on.”

What positions do Millwall need to strengthen in January?

With a new head coach in place, who could well implement a new style of play, it has to be said that all positions should be on the table in terms of recruitment in January.

This is even more so the case when you consider that Millwall are currently 18th in the Championship and struggling.

Millwall - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Casper De Norre OH Leuven Permanent Kevin Nisbet Hibernian Permanent Matija Sarkic Wolves Permanent Joe Bryan Fulham Permanent Wes Harding Rotherham United Permanent Allan Campbell Luton Town Loan Ryan Longman Hull City Loan Brooke Norton-Cuffy Arsenal Loan

One big area of concern Edwards must address - something that he can perhaps do in the January transfer window - is Millwall's lack of goals.

The club signed Kevin Nisbet in the forward areas this summer, but so far, he has scored just two goals.

With Nisbet and his teammates struggling to find the net regularly, the Lions have just 15 goals to their name this season, which ranks joint fourth bottom in the league according to FBREF.

With that said, perhaps the club should be on the lookout for some goalscoring talent ahead of the January window.

As clubs in the Championship know, though, finding such players is easier said than done.