Millwall manager Joe Edwards has hinted that he won't be very busy during the January transfer window despite his team's underwhelming start to the season, speaking to the South London Press.

The Lions have been competing for a play-off spot in recent years, but they currently find themselves in 19th place, with Gary Rowett not enjoying the best start to 2023/24.

Both the club and Rowett decided it was right to part ways in October following the latter's long spell at The Den.

Adam Barrett wasn't hugely successful during his caretaker spell and that didn't exactly help the Lions, but Joe Edwards finally arrived during the early stages of November following a reasonably long managerial recruitment process.

Joe Edwards has suffered a mixed start to life at The Den, securing a 4-0 away win at Sheffield Wednesday in his first game but losing against Coventry City and Ipswich Town.

They responded by picking up a point against Sunderland yesterday, although some supporters may be frustrated that the team were unable to secure all three points considering the Black Cats are going through a tricky spell at the moment.

What are Joe Edwards' transfer plans for January?

During the summer, Rowett had another chance to put his stamp on the squad with plenty of top-quality players arriving.

Kevin Nisbet, Joe Bryan and Allan Campbell were particularly impressive additions at the time - and Brooke Norton-Cuffy had played in a Championship play-off final with Coventry just months before he joined the Lions on loan.

Millwall - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Casper De Norre OH Leuven Permanent Kevin Nisbet Hibernian Permanent Matija Sarkic Wolves Permanent Joe Bryan Fulham Permanent Wes Harding Rotherham United Permanent Allan Campbell Luton Town Loan Ryan Longman Hull City Loan Brooke Norton-Cuffy Arsenal Loan

With all of those players coming in, there probably doesn't need to be a rebuild in January and Edwards has hinted that the Lions' business will be limited.

He said: "I’m someone who has got a big history around players who go on loan and I’ve got contacts at clubs – so if there are options to bring in players who can help us then, yeah. It certainly won’t be big changes.

"It’s a case of seeing how we get through this next period as well.

"We might be enforced to do stuff if we lose players but, at this stage, we are having discussions and we have a list of options."

Is Joe Edwards right not to make too many changes in January?

When most players are fit, the Lions have a decent number of options.

This is why there shouldn't be much movement in January.

Too much movement could rock the boat too much and that could be detrimental to a team who aren't that many places above the relegation zone.

Edwards should be looking to use the loan market to put his stamp on the team though.

A few additions could make all the difference, so it will be interesting to see who he can bring in during the next window.