Joe Dodoo reflects on start to life at Doncaster

Joe Dodoo is pleased with the way he has begun life at Doncaster Rovers after netting a brace in Rovers’ victory over Manchester City U-21’s in the Papa John’s Trophy.

The 26-year-old Ghanaian forward scored both goals in both halves to edge Manchester City.

The striker is elated to start on the front foot after he joined the club in the summer to reunite with his former coach Richie Wellens and he admits that he has received warm reception and treatment since his arrival at Rovers from the players and the coaching staff.

He told Doncaster Rovers media: “The lads and coaching staff have welcomed me really well. I came in on the Monday and on the Tuesday I was playing so there was no time to ease myself in.

“The lads help me a lot in terms of the timings of things I do. The coaches have made a good culture around the place and have a good philosophy of how we want to win games.

“I’ve learnt quickly how to fit into this group, and it is a good group. I look forward to seeing what we can achieve together.”

The Verdict

Undoubtedly, beginning a career at a club with two goals is very impressive and as such, it’s a very commendable performance from Joe Dodoo.

He has played football across various club in various leagues and divisions where he has gained knowledge that will aid his career at Rovers.

In the event that he keeps up with his form, then he could become the main point man at Doncaster Rovers.