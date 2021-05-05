Joe Dodoo and Sheffield Wednesday: What do we know so far? Is a transfer likely to happen?

The final day of the Championship season is set to be an incredibly nervous one for Sheffield Wednesday.

Going into Sunday’s decisive round of games, Wednesday know they must beat fellow relegation battlers Derby, and hope Rotherham fail to win at Cardiff, to avoid dropping into League One next season.

But despite the uncertainty over what division they will playing in next season, it seems the Owls are already making plans for the summer transfer window.

According to reports from Football Insider, Wednesday are interested in signing Wigan attacker Joe Dodoo.

Having joined the Latics as a free agent in February, Dodoo has scored four goals and provided three assists in 19 appearances for Wigan to help the club complete an unlikely escape from relegation from League One of their own in recent months.

As a result, it is perhaps no huge surprise that Dodoo is starting attract some interest from elsewhere, and given his contract at The DW Stadium is only set to run until the end of this season, there could be an opening there for Wednesday to capitalise on.

However, given recent reports have claimed that Wednesday once again failed to pay their players wages on time last month, potential targets such as Dodoo may be wary of making a move to Hillsborough this summer.

Indeed, with Wigan – who themselves have recently moved away from financial uncertainty with the takeover of the club – expected to offer Dodoo a new contract, the 25-year-old could be tempted to remain at a club where he has seemingly settled in well in recent months.

It is also worth noting that Rotherham, as well as League One Ipswich Town, are also said to be interested in a move for the attacker.

Because of that, it could be hard for Wednesday to win the race for Dodoo, particularly if the Millers are able to beat them to Championship survival at the weekend.

Consequentially, while Sheffield Wednesday’s interest does seem understandable, you feel it will be far from easy for them to ensure that Dodoo will be playing football on a regular basis at Hillsborough next season.