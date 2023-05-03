Out-of-contract Fulham defender Joe Bryan wants to play as much football as possible and accepts that the right situation at the right club is more important than high wages amid interest from Bristol City, Blackburn Rovers, Cardiff City, Millwall, Stoke City, and Swansea City, according to Bristol Live.

It is understood that the positive progress Bristol City have made under Nigel Pearson this season and the emotional factor of a return to his boyhood club means the Robins have a strong negotiating position.

Joe Bryan's situation at Fulham

Bryan left Ashton Gate in 2018 to join Fulham in a multi-million-pound move and helped the West London club win promotion to the Premier League but has fallen out of favour in recent years.

The 29-year-old has spent the season on loan at Ligue 1 side Nice and is set to become a free agent when his contract at Craven Cottage expires in the summer.

Championship clubs chase Joe Bryan

A report from Bristol Live has revealed that a host of Championship clubs are in pursuit of the left-back, including his boyhood club.

Blackburn, Cardiff, Millwall, Stoke, and Swansea are also thought to be interested in signing the defender on a free transfer this summer.

The report claims that the emotional pull of returning to Ashton Gate and the positivity surrounding the South West club means that Bristol City are in a strong negotiating position.

It is also said that Bryan wants to be playing as much football as he can at this point in his career while there is said to be an acceptance that the right situation at the right club is vital, which could help solve an issue concerning his wages.

As per Capology, he is on around £30,000 per week at Fulham - a salary that Bristol City and most of the other clubs keen are unlikely to match.

Would Joe Bryan be a good signing for the clubs in pursuit?

Bryan's Fulham career looks set to peter out but the 29-year-old would be an outstanding signing for the Championship clubs in pursuit.

He has proven himself a top-quality defender in the second tier over the years, both defensively and going forward, so if the wage issue can be sorted he represents an excellent addition on a free transfer.

It would be a surprise if there isn't more interest as the summer approaches - particularly with some big clubs set to be relegated from the Premier League.