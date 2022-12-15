Joe Bennett and Lee Tomlin revel in Cardiff City throwback that will make Leeds United supporters wince

Cardiff City are looking ahead to what’s hopefully a successful new era under Mark Hudson, who will oversee the Bluebirds until the end of 2022/23 at least.

A high turnover of players has been overseen by Cardiff in recent transfer windows, with Joe Bennett and Lee Tomlin amongst that.

However, that pair have been reflecting on a recent Cardiff memory on social media in the last few days, looking back on Cardiff’s stunning 3-3 draw away at Leeds United during the 2019/20 season.

That day, Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds side were leading 3-0 within 52 minutes thanks to Patrick Bamford’s brace and a Helder Costa strike, yet Cardiff hit back as Tomlin led a stunning comeback.

Tomlin pulled Cardiff back into the game with a chip and Sean Morrison left the Bluebirds at 3-2 before his red card. Then came Tomlin’s moment of brilliance, with an outrageous back heeled flick setting Robert Glatzel through on goal, he converted for 3-3 and a really dramatic point.

Footage of Tomlin’s assist has emerged back onto social media on the three-year anniversary of that game at Elland Road, prompting tweets from both Bennett and Tomlin.

Bennett, now of Wigan Athletic, played 90 minutes that day and tweeted: “Not bad @Leetomlin10.”

Tomlin, meanwhile, simply wrote: “You either have it or you don’t,” alongside a shrugging emoji.

You either have it or you don’t 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/sOLsfwdzSQ — Lee Tomlin (@Leetomlin10) December 14, 2022

The Verdict

What a day this was for Cardiff at Elland Road.

That Leeds side were magnificent in the Championship and for an hour on this day, they were a level above Cardiff.

However, Tomlin showed that class we know he has, producing a goal and an assist, which was out of this world.

It’s sure to be an assist that’s remembered for years to come, no matter what Cardiff’s future holds.

Thoughts? Let us know!

