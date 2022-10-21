Jody Morris update emerges amid West Bromwich Albion links

Jody Morris believes he is the right man for the job at West Bromwich Albion.

That is according to TalkSPORT journalist and broadcaster Alex Crook, who this afternoon confirmed that Morris has indeed met with West Brom over their current managerial vacancy.

As per Crook, Morris feels he would be a ‘perfect fit’ for the club, although the TalkSPORT presenter does stress that the Baggies have interviewed a number of candidates.

This latest updates comes after reports yesterday afternoon that the 43-year-old was in talks to become boss at The Hawthorns.

Football Insider stated that the ex-Chelsea and Derby County assistant boss had made the final shortlist of candidates and was in the frame to replace Steve Bruce.

West Bromwich Albion have been reported as keen to make an appointment ahead of this weekend’s trip to Millwall.

A number of candidates have been linked with becoming Steve Bruce’s successor in recent days.

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher, for example, is one name that has been mentioned. As has former Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan.

Wigan boss Leam Richardson, Carlos Carvalhal, and Birmingham boss John Eustace are other names that have emerged as being liked by the club since Bruce’s sacking.

The Verdict

This is certainly an interesting update.

In all honesty, at this stage, I’ve given up trying to second guess who is going to get the job.

It is, however, a vitally important appointment for West Bromwich Albion to make.

The Baggies have a good squad but sit 22nd in the Championship having played 15 matches and with a tough game away at Millwall tomorrow, things could look even worse tomorrow evening.

As such, whoever comes in simply has to hit the ground running if West Brom are to achieve their goals for the season. Time has not run out for them to do so, but the clock is ticking.