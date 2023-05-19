Notts County winger Jodi Jones took to social media to send a message to former team-mate Gustavo Hamer after Coventry City reached the Championship play-off final.

The Sky Blues sealed their place at Wembley with a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday night.

After a goalless draw in the first leg at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Sunday, it was another tight affair on Teesside with few chances before the visitors took the lead in the 57th minute when Viktor Gyokeres took the ball past Zack Steffen and set up Hamer, who fired into the top corner with a superb strike.

Hamer almost added a second when his free-kick hit the angle of post and bar before Boro responded with Matt Crooks having a goal ruled out for offside with two minutes remaining.

But the Sky Blues held on to book their place at Wembley, where they will meet Luton Town as they look to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2001.

Robins was delighted with the effort of his players and he had particular praise for Hamer after his fine display.

"He was phenomenal and I am surprised he didn’t faint because he had an injection in his knee before the game to enable him to play and I don’t know what was worse for him, the injury or the needle going in. He was brilliant. Vik went through and he took it away from the keeper and when it fell to Gustavo I just breathed out because he does it every day, and to see it hit the back of the net was special," Robins told Coventry Live.

What did Jodi Jones say?

Jones left Coventry after a six-year spell with the club last summer and joined Oxford United, but he struggled for game time at the Kassam Stadium and was loaned out to Notts County in January.

The 25-year-old has just achieved promotion with the Magpies, helping them back to the Football League after winning the National League play-offs, but he clearly still has affection for his former club as he reacted to Hamer's post on Instagram, describing the 25-year-old as a "ridiculous player".

Will Coventry City win the Championship play-off final?

It was an excellent performance from the Sky Blues.

They were defensively resolute and always carried a threat through Gyokeres and Hamer, with Robins' tactics working to perfection by adding an extra man in midfield in Ben Sheaf.

Hamer has been key for Coventry this season with 10 goals and 10 assists in 44 appearances and if he and Gyokeres are on form, they will have a strong chance of securing promotion.

It will be an intriguing game against Luton in the final and it is incredibly difficult to call, but it is a huge achievement for both sides to be one game away from the Premier League after they met in League Two five years ago.