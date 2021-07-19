Jodi Jones sends passionate Coventry City message as new season edges closer

Jodi Jones has expressed his delight at being back on the pitch for Coventry City after a terrible time with injury.

Coventry are currently preparing for the new season over in Spain, and they lost 4-0 to Sevilla in a friendly on Saturday.

Jones came on for City towards the end of the game, replacing Jamie Allen and getting some much-needed minutes into the legs.

It has been a torrid few years for Jones, who ruptured his cruciate ligament in November 2017 and sustained another ligament injury in November 2018.

20 questions about some of Coventry City’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 In what year did Coventry City originally form? 1883 1885 1887 1889

The winger then picked up a devastating third ligament injury at the start of last season, meaning that he has only made 12 appearances since November 2017.

But the club showed faith in him and gave him a new one-year deal last term, and he will now be looking to make an impact next season.

Taking to Instagram, the winger spoke of his delight at getting back on the grass, after what he described as “316 days of pain, hard work and dedication”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jodi Jones (@jodijoness)

The Verdict

Jones deserves all the luck in the world after what have been three or four terrible years for him.

It must take a huge amount of mental strength to keep on getting back up when it feels like the world is against you, and it will be good to see him take to the field on multiple occasions next season.

Whether he has the required quality to perform in the Championship remains to be seen, but he will be determined to make his mark and make an impact under Mark Robins.