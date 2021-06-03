Jodi Jones sends message to Coventry City fans which Sky Blues supporters are likely to love

Coventry City will be hoping they can get off to a positive start to the 2021/22 Championship season, which is set to get under way in August.

The Sky Blues finished this year’s campaign 16th in the second-tier standings, in what was their first season back in the Championship, after winning promotion from League One in the 2019/20 campaign.

Mark Robins’ side finished this year’s campaign in positive fashion, as they thrashed Millwall 6-1 on the final day of the season, which will have been pleasing to see for the club’s supporters.

One player that has found game time hard to come by in recent seasons for Coventry City is Jodi Jones, with the midfielder being restricted to just two first-team appearances in the last two years.

Jones was ruled out of action with a cruciate knee ligament injury, which kept him sidelined for the whole of the 2020/21 league campaign under Robins’ management.

The winger had been out of contract at the end of the 2020/21 season, but has been offered a new deal with the Sky Blues.

Jones recently took to Twitter to look ahead to the future, and his comments are certain to go down well with the Coventry City supporters.

Man I can’t wait for next season… sunny day at the Ricoh with all you fans 🤩 — Jodi Jones (@JodsJones) June 2, 2021

Coventry will be hoping they can push for a top-half finish under Mark Robins’ management next term, and Jones will be keen to play his part at the earliest of opportunities for the Sky Blues.

The Verdict:

He’ll be hoping he can play his part for Coventry City next season.

It’s a real shame to have not seen Jones involved at all this season, as he will have been eager to make his mark after a long-term injury lay-off.

He’s had terrible luck with injuries in the last few years, and the Coventry City supporters will be delighted to see him return when he’s available for selection.

Jones has shown that he’s got quality going forward, but it’ll be interesting to see how he copes with Championship football after such a lengthy period in the treatment room.