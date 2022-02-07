Jodi Jones sends message to Coventry City fans after Southampton defeat

Jodi Jones has taken to Twitter to praise the club’s fans for the support that they demonstrated during Coventry City’s FA Cup clash with Southampton on Saturday.

The Sky Blues were eliminated from the competition in extra-time by their Premier League opponents in what turned out to be a tight affair at St Mary’s Stadium.

Viktor Gyokeres opened the scoring for Coventry as he slotted past Saints goalkeeper Willy Caballero following a neat interchange with Ben Sheaf.

After the break, Southampton levelled proceedings in spectacular fashion as Stuart Armstrong fired an unstoppable effort into the top-corner from outside of the area.

The Saints scored what turned out to be the winning goal in the 112th minute as Kyle Walker-Peters secured victory for his side.

Coventry will now be looking to get back on track in the Championship tomorrow when they face Blackpool.

Mark Robins’ side recently suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Middlesbrough at this level and thus will be keen to boost their chances of challenging for a play-off spot in the coming months by beating the Seasiders on Tuesday.

Ahead of this fixture, Jones has opted to reflect on the club’s performance against Southampton by sharing a message with Coventry’s fans on Twitter.

The winger posted: “Deserved more yesterday [Saturday] but we can be proud of that performance!

“Fans were different class as always.

“See you all on Tuesday!”

The Verdict

Coventry’s support at Southampton was superb and thus it is hardly a surprise that Jones has praised the club’s fans on social media.

The winger will be hoping to give them something to shout about in the Sky Blues’ upcoming league fixtures.

Yet to start a league game this season, it will be intriguing to see whether Jones will be given the nod to feature against Blackpool by Robins.

Providing that the 24-year-old is handed an opportunity to impress at the Coventry Building Society Arena, he will need to produce a positive performance in order to boost his chances of featuring regularly between now and the end of the 2021/22 campaign.