Jodi Jones sends message to Coventry City fans after big contribution in Huddersfield clash

Coventry City winger Jodi Jones has taken to Twitter to send a message to the club’s supporters following his side’s latest performance in the Championship.

Jones was introduced as a substitute in the second-half of yesterday’s showdown with Huddersfield Town with the Sky Blues looking to level proceedings at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Despite producing a positive display in the opening stages of this fixture, Coventry fell behind as Danny Ward netted his fifth goal of the season.

Callum O’Hare then squandered two good opportunities to score for the Sky Blues.

Following the break, Coventry continued to push for an equaliser as Jamie Allen’s effort hit the woodwork whilst Michael Rose and Dominic Hyam both went close.

With Huddersfield seemingly set to secure all three points, Jones stepped up to the mark as he delivered a superb cross which was diverted into the top-corner by Matt Godden.

Coventry are still within touching distance of the play-offs places as a result of this draw as they are only one point adrift of Stoke City who are currently sixth in the second-tier standings.

Following Saturday’s clash with the Terriers, Jones took to Twitter to thank the club’s fans for the support that they illustrated during this fixture.

The winger posted: “Unbelievable character shown from the boys again.

“Fans were unreal as always.”

The Verdict

After missing the entirety of the previous campaign due to injury, Jones has only been used on a sporadic basis by Coventry manager Mark Robins in recent months.

However, the winger may now be in line to make his first league start of the season in next weekend’s clash with Stoke after producing an encouraging performance against Huddersfield.

Jones recorded a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.93 in this fixture as he provided a vital assist for Godden.

Providing that he is able to maintain his fitness over the course of the coming months, Jones could potentially play a significant role in Coventry’s push for a top-six finish as he unquestionably possesses a great deal of talent.