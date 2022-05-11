Jodi Jones sends Coventry City fans heartfelt message as he heads for exit

Jodi Jones is heading for the Coventry City exit door after a long-term relationship with the club, and it’s clear he is going to miss everything Sky Blues.

The talented Jones has seen it all at Coventry and been on their journey up the Football League, with them now firmly established as a Championship side once more and obviously looking to build on this season and mount a play-off challenge next year.

Jones, though, will now have to watch their progress from afar with his time at the club coming to an end at the end of this season, as his contract hits its expiry date.

Indeed, it’s been agreed he will move on after a period where he has been so unlucky with injuries and perhaps the thinking is starting afresh somewhere else will allow him to get his career back on track, with him obviously possessing so much talent.

Taking to Twitter, Jones had this to say:

“My time at this amazing club has sadly come to an end & I would like to thank the club for giving me the opportunity to represent them for the last 6 years. It has been an incredible journey & it is with great sadness that it’s time to say goodbye.

“Sky Blue Army … I would love to have said goodbye properly over the last 2 games of the season but I wasn’t entirely sure what was happening. Anyway, what can I say! I’ve never seen fans like it in my life! From the day I arrived in Coventry you made me feel so welcome & loved which me & my family are forever thankful for! You not only made me feel special both on & off the pitch but you stuck by me through some of the hardest times of my life & that is something that will stick with me forever.

“We had some unbelievable memories along the way & I’m proud to have been involved in the process of helping the club get back to where they belong. For now, it is very important for my career that I play football regularly again & I’m very excited for what the future holds!

“I came here as a boy & left as a man! You all know how much I loves this club, I wish the club all the best for the future & it will always have the biggest place in heart! Once a Sky Blue always a Sky Blue! I love you all, JJ45/10/11/7.”

The Verdict

A classy message from a classy footballer.

Jones has been a great servant to Coventry but there will be a feeling of what could have been had he not been hit by more than one significant injury.

That is football sometimes, though, and he at least leaves the club on really amicable terms, with him surely welcome back to watch the team at any time.

He’ll be looking for his next challenge now, though, and it’ll be intriguing to see where he ends up.

Quiz: Which club did Coventry City sign these 24 players from in the 2000s?

1 of 24 Michael Mifsud Lillestrom Malmo Molde Rosenborg