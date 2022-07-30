Jodi Jones issues Oxford United message that U’s fans will love

Oxford United confirmed that they had signed former Coventry City winger Jodi Jones yesterday afternoon.

Jones was on trial with the U’s throughout pre-season, appearing for them in a number of their friendlies.

Clearly, he impressed, having put pen to paper on a one year deal, with the potential for it to be extended for a further year.

Speaking on social media following the announcement, Jones said he was ‘buzzing’ to be at the club.

“New beginnings @oufcofficial 😁.” the winger wrote on Instagram.

“Absolutely buzzing to sign for this club!

“I can’t wait for the season to start, let’s make it one to remember!

“Thank you for all your messages! 💛💙.”

Oxford United kick off their League One campaign later today with an away trip to Derby County.

Kick-off at Pride Park is set for 3PM UK time.

The Verdict

This is a good move for Jodi Jones.

He is a player in desperate need of football after the difficulties in terms of injuries he has faced over the last few years and to only have to drop down to the top half of League One in order to hopefully do so is brilliant.

Having starred for Coventry in their League Two campaign in 2017/18, there is clearly plenty of talent there, it is simply about staying fit and healthy and being able to showcase that ability.

You really hope this one works out for both the player and the club.