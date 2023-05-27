Former Coventry City attacker Jodi Jones has wished his team good luck ahead of their play-off final clash against Luton Town this afternoon, taking to Twitter to issue this message.

The Sky Blues are just 90 minutes away from reaching the Premier League, having overcome Middlesbrough in the play-off semis.

It looked as though they were the underdogs going into the second leg against Boro after failing to take an advantage to the Riverside, but Gus Hamer's goal proved to be the difference between the two teams in the end.

Having spent the early stages of the season at the bottom of the table and unable to play at the Coventry Building Society Arena, Mark Robins' men managed to revive their campaign and force their way into the top six during the latter stages of the campaign, finishing fifth which was a remarkable achievement.

Getting to the top flight now, without Callum O'Hare at their disposal, would almost be unbelievable but this looks set to be an extremely tight game.

Wembley connection

Jones, who was on loan at Notts County, went to Wembley with his promotion side for the National League play-off final.

It looked as though Chesterfield were going to be crowned winners, but John Bostock's late strike took the game to extra time and with the game finishing 2-2, County were able to come out on top on penalties.

Jones scored a spot-kick in the shootout - and will be desperate to see his old side reach the top flight today.

What did Jodi Jones post?

He will be gutted not to be in the English capital today to witness this event - but he still took the time to wish his side all the best of luck ahead of their showdown against Rob Edwards' men.

He posted: "Come on @Coventry_City !! Gutted I can’t be there but supporting from Malta."

How can Coventry City win?

Although O'Hare is missing, they still have some game-changers in their team and this is why they can be confident that they can come out on top today.

Viktor Gyokeres can be a real nuisance up front and even though Middlesbrough's defence dealt with him extremely well during the semis, he still played a part in the winning goal.

Hamer can also be a real presence in the middle of the park and could be crucial. If he can keep his discipline and show his quality, he could be the man to lead the Sky Blues to glory.

As well as this, they have a nice balance of youth and experience in defence, with Kyle McFadzean able to support youngster Callum Doyle. Luke McNally is also a real asset.

And in goal, Ben Wilson has kept quite a few clean sheets this season, making him a solid option to have between the sticks.