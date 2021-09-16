Jodi Jones delivers clear verdict on Coventry City’s performance against Cardiff

Coventry City’s remarkable start to the season continued last night with a home win over Cardiff.

The Sky Blues are up to fourth in the Championship, but sit level on points with West Brom and Bournemouth and only one point behind leaders Fulham.

Last night, Coventry made it four wins from four at home, with Viktor Gyokeres’ early goal proving to be enough to earn all three points.

They had to hold their own towards the end of the contest after Fankaty Dabo was sent off, but it was a comfortable display from the Sky Blues overall.

Jodi Jones clearly didn’t mind too much about being an unused substitute, either, with the winger pleased with what he saw from his teammates.

He took to Twitter after the game to praise the way his side are playing, saying some of the football is “just special”.

Some of the football the boys are playing right now is just special 👏🏽 @Coventry_City 💙 — Jodi Jones (@JodsJones) September 16, 2021

Jones hasn’t featured for City since the opening day win over Nottingham Forest, having struggled with injuries over the last few years.

The Verdict

It has certainly been a case of ‘home sweet home’ for Coventry, and they are loving life back at their home ground.

They look like they have the belief that they can go out and beat anyone, which is certainly not a bad trait to have.

They look together as one and are all singing off the same hymn sheet, and you wouldn’t back against them at the moment, that’s for sure.