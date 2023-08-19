Highlights Wilfried Gnonto's transfer situation at Leeds United has caused controversy, with the player submitting a transfer request to join Everton.

Jobi McAnuff criticised Gnonto's approach in his desperation to secure an exit from Elland Road.

Leeds have made it clear that they do not want to sell Gnonto.

Jobi McAnuff has given his verdict on the situation surrounding Wilfried Gnonto at Leeds United.

The forward is the subject of intense transfer speculation amid interest from Everton.

The 19-year-old has submitted a transfer request to Leeds in order to push forward a move to the Toffees.

It has been reported that Everton have had a bid worth £25 million rejected by the Championship side as they look to hold onto the winger.

Gnonto has made himself unavailable for selection in recent games as he continues to work hard on an Elland Road exit this summer.

What has Jobi McAnuff said about Wilfried Gnonto’s transfer situation?

He missed the team’s 1-1 draw with West Brom on Friday night, which was televised live on Sky Sports.

Speaking during their coverage of the clash, McAnuff delivered his stance on Gnonto’s Leeds future.

The pundit has criticised how the player has gone about looking for a move, even if he understands the appeal of a switch to the Premier League.

"I think we’ve all probably been in similar [situations] where there’s interest from another football club, maybe Premier League, and he’s sitting there in the Championship and he feels it’s his only way to force through a move," said McAnuff, via MOT Leeds.

"For me, it’s not the right way to do it. You get your head down. He was one of the only shining lights last year in what was a difficult season, and I think Leeds fans felt he could really help with that push to get them back in [the Premier League].

"I feel he’s been badly advised. He’s a young boy – we do have to remember that. For me it would have been to his benefit to get his head down, do his talking on the football pitch, then if someone comes in with an offer that Leeds can’t refuse, you get your move."

Leeds have yet to earn a victory in their return to the Championship. Farke’s side have drawn two and lost one in their three opening fixtures, which has seen them already lose ground in the race for the automatic promotion places.

Leeds will be aiming to compete for a top two spot this year in an attempt to gain their position back in the top flight at the first attempt.

The likes of Ethan Ampadu and Karl Darlow have been signed this summer in what has been a busy transfer window at Elland Road. Clubs have until 1 September to complete any remaining deals before the market shuts.

Should Leeds United cash in on Wilfried Gnonto?

It is expected that Everton will return with another offer for Gnonto as they push to improve Sean Dyche’s squad.

But Leeds’ stance remains clear, that Gnonto is not for sale.

If Everton come up with an offer closer to £30 million then Leeds should really consider cashing in on this level of interest.

It is a fee that would represent a huge profit on the figure paid to sign him 12 months ago, and it would end this circus that now surrounds the Yorkshire club.

Although Farke is dealing with the off-field noise well, this is an unsustainable situation and a solution needs to be found as quickly as possible.