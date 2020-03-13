Jobi McAnuff sends clear transfer message to Jude Bellingham amid Man Utd and Chelsea speculation

Jobi McAnuff has heaped praise on Jude Bellingham amid speculation linking the midfielder away from St. Andrew’s of late.

The 16-year-old has established himself as the brightest prospect in the EFL this season, producing a string of impressive performances for Birmingham City under Pep Clotet.

The talented, young central midfielder has made 35 appearances across all competitions this season, playing week in, week out for the West Midlands club after becoming a first-team regular.

Heading into the summer, a host of high-profile clubs have started to register an interest in Bellingham, with Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United all being linked with his signature.

The latter have reportedly shown the player around their Carrington training complex, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to lure another exciting, young British talent to Old Trafford this summer.

Can you get full marks on this Birmingham quiz?

1 of 15 How many games has Pep Clotet won as manager of the Blues? 10 12 13 9

Speaking on the EFL Podcast (12:30), former Reading and current Leyton Orient player, Jobi McAnuff, has hailed Bellingham for his season so far, sending a clear transfer message to the teenager.

He said: “He looks like an absolutely exceptional, exceptional talent and he’s really, really impressed me this year.

“A lot of the time, ‘wonderkids’ that come through are normally attacking players, but what’s really impressed me this year is the position that he plays in.

“In such a physically tough league and in a physically demanding position in central midfield, his athleticism and his willingness to put a tackle in when he needs to, I haven’t seen him get dominated in that respect this year.

“It’s a good sign for him moving forward – he’s still a young boy. I think we all forget that there’s only three players who have played more games than him this season, which tells you a story in itself.

“He has a massive future. The next step is going to be massive. For Bellingham, that’s going to be key. Whatever his next move is, he’s got to keep playing to develop and improve, and I hope that’s something the people around him take into account.

“If they do that and they manage him well then he could go to the very, very top – not just in this country, but in the world.”

Birmingham currently sit 16th in the Championship, and take on local rivals West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns this weekend.

Blues sit nine points adrift of the top-six, and only eight points clear of the relegation zone with nine matches left to play this term.

The Verdict

Bellingham is a player who possesses a huge amount of potential, and it remains to be seen where his future lies having yet to sign a professional deal at St. Andrew’s.

Manchester United are a club who give youth a chance, and Dan James has done well since joining from Swansea in the summer.

But with their options in midfield in the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba, it’s unlikely that Bellingham would be able to break into the side straight away.