Millwall supporters have been used to a more direct style of football under former manager Gary Rowett, so the transition to Edwards' style will take time. McAnuff draws comparisons to his time at Reading when Brendan Rodgers was in charge.

The pressure is on Edwards for him to deliver positive results and keep the fans engaged.

Jobi McAnuff believes Joe Edwards will need to get results quickly to keep Millwall fans on his side as he looks to implement a new style of play, speaking on the BBC 72+ Podcast.

The Lions have had plenty of stability in recent years, not just due to their board but also because of their former manager Gary Rowett, with the Lions consistently competing for the play-offs under his guidance.

But things haven't gone as well this term and both the club and Rowett seemingly decided it was time to move on during the latter stages of the previous international break.

Results under caretaker boss Adam Barrett haven't improved since then, with Barrett winning just two points from a possible 12 during his four games in charge.

As it stands (17th-19th) P GD Pts 17 Norwich City 15 -4 17 18 Millwall 15 -4 17 19 Plymouth Argyle 15 1 16

Although these were difficult games on paper, with Preston North End and Southampton flying high, the Lions' supporters will be disappointed that the departure of Rowett hasn't worked out just yet.

But the Championship side's board were determined to take their time to appoint a new man and didn't rush despite poor results under Barrett, with Joe Edwards finally being appointed earlier this week.

He is set to take charge of his first game today against Sheffield Wednesday, who currently sit at the bottom of the second tier.

However, the Owls have shown some promising signs under Danny Rohl and will be hopeful of securing at least a point today, especially with them having the home advantage at Hillsborough.

What Millwall warning has Jobi McAnuff sent to Joe Edwards?

Edwards looks set to bring a new style of play to The Den and supporters will be able to see it in action for the first time today.

It will take time for him to fully implement it - because it's a style that contrasts Rowett's - and McAnuff believes the Lions' current boss needs results quickly.

He told the BBC 72+ Podcast: "I go back to my time at Reading.

"We had Brendan Rodgers who I joined the club with just after the Steve Coppell era and he was trying to build something and play a different type of way.

"But those fans were so used to seeing front-footed football, 4-4-2, get it forward, get it wide, get crosses into the box, that if it doesn't work quickly, there's almost a yearning to go back to that.

"Brian McDermott then comes in after and goes straight back to it. And all of a sudden, those fans are re-engaged, re-energised.

"So for me, that is the big question in terms of the style of football. That style has to get results quickly. Otherwise, I feel this is a fanbase that might not be accepting as the board are at the moment."

Could Millwall supporters quickly turn on Joe Edwards?

You can understand why McAnuff is making these comparisons, because like the Lions, Reading were accustomed to a more direct style of football under Steve Coppell.

With Coppell doing very well during his time in Berkshire, it was always going to be difficult for Brendan Rodgers to succeed him and unfortunately, results didn't go the Royals' during the opening few months of the current Celtic manager's reign at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

In the end, John Madejski decided to sack him.

With Rowett keeping Millwall in the top half of the table for much of his stay at The Den, they will be expecting similar from Edwards and could turn on him if he fails to get results quickly.

With this, both Rodgers and Edwards weren't/haven't been helped by their predecessors.

However, many of the Lions' supporters were keen to see Rowett move on so they could make a fresh start. The same can't be said for Reading fans when Coppell left - they wanted him to stay.

This is why the Lions' fans may be more patient - but they have a passionate fanbase and results will dictate how they feel.