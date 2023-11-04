Highlights QPR's squad did not adapt well to Gareth Ainsworth's management style, resulting in poor results and a relegation battle.

New manager Marti Cifuentes brings a possession-based style of football that is more aligned with the club's previous approach.

Cifuentes will face the immediate challenge of turning around the team's morale and building strong relationships with the players.

It's been a busy week in West London with the appointment of new QPR manager Marti Cifuentes, but former Reading winger and EFL pundit Jobi McAnuff is not happy with the QPR squad following the departure of Ainsworth.

The Hoops appointed Ainsworth in February 2023, their third manager of the season, as they looked to change something in the hopes of staying up.

With one game left to spare, QPR stayed up thanks to a 1-0 win away at Stoke City and would've hoped it would be the start of new pastures under Ainsworth.

But a torrid run of results followed as the new season began, and the Hoops currently sit 23rd in the Championship, having won just two of their opening 14 fixtures.

What went wrong for QPR under Ainsworth?

The West London club have lost six games on the bounce so will need something drastic to change if they are to stay up come the end of the season, thus making the decision to sack Ainsworth and appoint Cifuentes.

They'll be hoping that change comes at the hands of Cifuentes, who joins the club from Swedish side Hammarby.

Speaking to BBC radio show Football Daily 72+, McAnuff had this to say about the QPR squad:

“It wasn’t the right fit with Gareth Ainsworth and that squad,” Said McAnuff. “They’d been used to playing under a certain type of manager like Mark Warburton, Michael Beale. You go from one style to something completely different and it just didn’t work.”

“My gripe with that group is I don’t think they worked hard enough to adapt to the way Gareth wants to try and play. But certainly for them now, this is a step in the right direction.”

“Because of the position they’re in, it’s not like pre-season where you’ve got the summer to prepare, they are in a relegation scrap. The adaptation time now has to be quick. He (Cifuentes) seems to have a good understanding of what the league’s about.”

What can QPR fans expect from Marti Cifuentes?

Cifuentes joins QPR in good regard, boasting an attacking, possession-based style of football, more similar to the styles that were on show at the club before Ainsworth.

His managing career so far has seen him take charge of clubs in Spain, Norway and most recently Sweden, where he managed Hammarby to third place finish in the League.

Cifuentes knows the tough task at hand but will be prepared to go into a busy period of the season.

"This is my fourth time taking a team in the middle of the season. I know that there is no time," Cifuentes said. "I want to learn, to develop, to get better and I know that English football will help me,"

"I'm not here to judge what has been done before. We start from zero. It's the law of football, when a manager leaves, the new one has an opportunity to change things and give everybody a fresh start."

The first task as Hoops boss will be to face fellow relegation candidates Rotherham United, who sit one place above QPR in 22nd and also have just two wins to their name this campaign.

How will Cifuentes fare at QPR?

One of the biggest shining lights for QPR in recent years was the football being played under Michael Beale, before his departure to Rangers in November 2022.

An exciting style of football played under Beale could likely be brought back by Cifuentes, and with a similar set of players at the club, there is potential for the Hoops to put together a run of results that keeps them in the Championship once again.

An important task for the new man will be making sure the morale of the squad is at a high. Taking on a team coming off the back of six straight defeats would be no easy task for any manager, so the new boss will be looking to create strong relationships with his players early on.