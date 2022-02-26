Jobi McAnuff reacts to contentious decision in Blackburn Rovers’ 1-0 win over QPR

Blackburn Rovers earned a crucial 1-0 win over Queens Park Rangers in looking to cement their position inside the top six.

Reda Khadra was one of the standout threats for the home side and proved the difference with a venomous free kick on 77 minutes.

It is not completely clear whether the German was trying to cross the ball or take a shot, more likely the latter, but the Brighton and Hove Albion loanee put the ball in an incredibly dangerous area, with pace, and David Marshall did not have the answer.

Sam Field picked up a booking after just six minutes and committed a foul on Lewis Travis towards the back end of the first half.

Field certainly should not have dived in given his earlier caution and the referee was lenient to not send him off.

Sky Sports studio pundit, and ex-EFL stalwart, Jobi McAnuff felt that Field was lucky to stay on the pitch.

He said: “Very. very lucky.

“Right at the end of the first half, the referee, being so close to it (the incident with Travis), has to be able to see there’s contact, it’s a high boot and for someone who has been on a yellow card he took a massive risk.

“I think he’s very, very fortunate.”

It is now just one win in seven for QPR and Mark Warburton will be very concerned about their position inside the top six, especially given the form of those below them.

Quiz: Are these 19 Blackburn Rovers facts genuine or fake?

1 of 19 True or false: Ewood Park has a capacity of over 30,000! True False

The Verdict

Field’s early yellow card was possibly a little bit harsh, given there was no real force in the challenge and with how early on it was in the game, not that the timing should matter but it does tend do in these sorts of decisions.

Despite having struggled in front of goal of late, Rovers were much the better side and could have won the game far more comfortably.

Khadra was a livewire in the first half and would have been disappointed not to have put the hosts into the lead before the break, Rovers’ rearguard held firm in a very pleasing performance to fuel belief around the club.