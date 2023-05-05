Former Reading player Jobi McAnuff has taken to Instagram to react to the news that the club are set to play in League One next season.

The Royals needed Huddersfield Town to suffer a defeat at the hands of Sheffield United last night in order to take their fight for survival to the final day of the season.

However, the Terriers instead secured a 1-0 victory over the Blades at the John Smith's Stadium.

Danny Ward scored what turned out to be the winning goal for Neil Warnock's side in the second-half of this fixture.

As a result of Huddersfield's triumph, Reading can no longer catch the Yorkshire-based outfit as they are now six points behind their rivals with one game left to play.

The Royals are set to take on the Terriers on Monday in the final game of the season before preparations will begin for life in League One.

Reading were initially dragged into a relegation battle earlier this year after being handed a six-point deduction for breaching rules regarding a business plan which was imposed on them by the EFL during the previous term.

Since this deduction, the club have only managed to pick up four points from their last six league games.

What has Jobi McAnuff had to say about Reading FC's relegation from the Championship?

After Reading's relegation was confirmed yesterday, McAnuff took to Instagram to share a brief message.

Using Instagram's Stories feature, McAnuff posted: "Gutted for everyone @ReadingFC."

Will Reading FC be able to bounce back in League One next season?

When you consider that Ipswich Town and Sunderland both took several attempts to secure a return to the Championship from the third-tier, Reading will be under no illusion about just how difficult it will be to achieve success at this level.

The Royals are likely to launch an overhaul of their squad this summer as a host of their players are reaching the end of their respective contracts.

Yet to appoint a permanent successor to Paul Ince, Reading will need to draft in a new permanent boss relatively quickly in order to have someone oversee their summer plans.

Noel Hunt is currently overseeing proceedings in an interim role and will be in charge of the club's meeting with Huddersfield on May 8th.

Hunt may be able to boost his chances of earning this job on a full-time basis if he leads Reading to a positive result at the John Smith's Stadium.