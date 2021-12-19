Jobi McAnuff predicts Premier League future for Nottingham Forest player

Brennan Johnson was at his frightening best against Hull City yesterday afternoon, causing the Tigers problems throughout the clash.

The 20-year-old netted Forest’s winner during yesterday’s clash when he coolly chested the ball down before slotting past Nathan Baxter in the Hull goal.

Johnson now has five goals and four assists this season, with the exciting winger proving to be a real threat in the final third for Steve Cooper’s side.

Adapting to Championship football excellently, Johnson has been an integral member of the squad this season, swiftly emerging as a fans’ favourite.

The Wales international has built on a breakout campaign on loan with League One side Lincoln City last season, where he scored 12 times and notched six assists in all competitions for the Imps.

Chris Hughton gave him his opportunity at the start of this season but Johnson has really thrived under Steve Cooper – a head coach who is known for getting the best out of youngsters with lots of potential.

One person who has high hopes for Johnson is former Reading and Crystal Palace midfielder Jobi McAnuff, who believes the 20-year-old is destined for the very top.

Speaking on the EFL highlights show on Quest, McAnuff said: “He’s having an outstanding season. I’m really pleased for him. He’s really finding himself at this level, his first full season at the Championship.

“For me it’s important he continues that development and plays regular football.

“The second goal is another example of the composure running through his body at the minute – an excellently taken goal.

“They will do everything they absolutely can do to keep hold of him. He’s a player with a big future and will end up in the Premier League at some point.”

The verdict

Johnson has been one of the brightest sparks in the entire division so far this season, with the sky really being the limit at this point in his career.

Not only is his ability shining through at The City Ground this season, but he is proving to be an intelligent and mature player who carries the responsibility of playing for Forest extremely well.

It will be no shock to see Johnson in the Premier League very soon, but Forest fans will be hoping that it will be with them as they continue to surge up the Championship table.